Queiroga signs ordinance that defines the end of the covid-19 public health emergency | Brazil



The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, signs an ordinance that establishes the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin), during a ceremony at the Ministry of Health – Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil

Published 22/04/2022 13:42 | Updated 04/22/2022 15:56

Brasília – The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, signed, this Friday, 22, the ordinance that defines the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin). According to the person responsible for the folder, the ordinance will only come into force 30 days after its publication, which must still be published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette (DOU) this Friday. Thus, for the adequacy of the federal, state and municipal governments, the ordinance takes effect on May 22.

After signing the document this Friday, the minister reaffirmed that the country will continue to live with the virus and that the Ministry of Health has the capacity to implement all public policies to combat covid-19, whether in a national health emergency or outside of a national public health emergency.

“Even if we have cases of covid-19, because the virus will continue to circulate, if there is a need for care in primary care and ICU beds, we are in a position to attend”, he declared.

With the end of the emergency, the minister highlighted the impact on restriction and prevention measures, such as the mandatory use of masks, defined by states and municipalities. “What changes is the question of restricting individual freedoms according to the wishes of a municipal manager. This type of measure no longer makes sense. My expectation is that these requirements will end,” he said.

Another effect of the end of the emergency will be on the requirement of vaccination for access to closed places. The minister criticized this requirement. He recalled that 74% of the population completed the vaccination cycle. Queiroga also stated that there was no need for a transition period of 90 days for states and municipalities to adapt to the rules of the ordinance. “There is no reason to extend the measure for ninety days because we have cases of dengue. It was not because of dengue that the national public health emergency was established, it was because of covid-19”.

In a joint letter, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) argued that it was necessary that the revocation be accompanied by agreed transition measures, focused on mobilization through vaccination and the elaboration of a recovery plan capable of defining indicators and control strategies with integrated surveillance of respiratory syndromes.

In the document, the institutions also stated that the decision announced by the minister directly affects the validity of the normative acts of the municipalities, states and the federal government, which are based on the health emergency situation. “Consequently, such normative acts will need to be reviewed and updated to adapt to the new reality”, said the entities.

This Friday, Queiroga also said that “it is not the function of this ordinance to mention the pandemic and endemic, it only deals with the end of the public national health emergency”. The end of the coronavirus pandemic is only determined from the decision of the World Health Organization (WHO). Reinforcing the speech of the executive secretary of the portfolio, Rodrigo Cruz, the minister said that there will be no change in the resources transferred to the States and Municipalities to face the covid-19. During the press conference, Cruz argued that Espin, “does not bring budgetary flexibility, because budget flexibility was established by the public calamity decree, not by Espin”.

The secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, informed that the ministry will maintain actions to control the disease and other viruses of severe acute respiratory syndrome. “We will maintain case surveillance, testing, mandatory reporting, genomics, inflammatory syndrome in children and adults, and public health emergency surveillance,” he said.

Last Sunday (17), Queiroga announced the end of the Covid-19 state of health emergency in an official statement on TV. “We will continue to live with the virus. The Ministry of Health remains vigilant and prepared to adopt all the necessary actions to guarantee the health of Brazilians, in full respect of the Federal Constitution. In short, health is a right for all and a duty of the State “, said the minister.

In all, 170 rules from the Ministry of Health are affected by Sunday’s decision. One of them is about the use of the Coronovac vaccine, applied to adults and children, which is only authorized for emergency use. This Monday (18), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported that it is reviewing the acts issued during the health emergency, which includes the emergency use of vaccines and medicines. This Friday, the minister said that he requested the extension of the measure for another year.

In Brazil, covid-19 was declared by the ministry as a public health emergency of national importance on February 3, 2020. The first case of coronavirus was confirmed at the end of the month of that year. The declaration of community transmission in the country took place in March, the month in which the first death from the disease was recorded in the country. According to the latest balance sheet, released this Sunday, Brazil has recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 661,000 people have died and more than 30.2 million cases of covid-19 have been confirmed.