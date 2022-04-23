Satellite images show mass graves opened near Mariupol, says satellite company Maxar | Ukraine and Russia

Mariupol has been surrounded and attacked by the Russians since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24th.
The images were recorded by the company Maxar Technologies.
They would show the gradual creation of mass graves at a site near an existing cemetery in Mansush, a city in the Mariupol metropolitan region.
Smoke above the Azovstal steelworks and the destroyed gates of the Azov shipyard, in footage taken on April 19 — Photo: Mariupol City Council / via AFP Photo
The company claims the images show about 200 new trenches in an area of about 85 square meters.
The images were recorded between March 19 and April 3.
Russian forces and allies have been battling Ukrainian government forces for weeks in Mariupol. It is one of the most violent fronts of the war.
Ukraine says women have died in the city in about two months of bombing, and that 120,000 civilians have still not been able to leave the city.
Russia denies that it targets civilians. The country claims it is conducting the military operation to free the Donetsk and Luhanks regions from Russian nationalists.