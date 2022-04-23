see main symptoms and learn the importance of vaccination

Next Sunday, the 24th, is World Meningitis Day. Fever, jet vomiting, headache, seizures, red spots on the body, pain and stiffness in the back of the neck are specific symptoms of meningitis and require urgent medical attention. The Ceará Health Department (Sesa) warns of the importance of vaccination as a way to prevent the disease and possible outbreaks.

“Keeping the vaccine card up to date is essential. In general, routine vaccination is very important to reduce the incidence of preventable diseases. The health posts in the 184 municipalities in Ceará are available to meet this demand”, informs Vilani Matos, coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance and Health Prevention (Covep) at Sesa in a note.

Situation of Ceará’s municipalities

According to data from the Epidemiological Bulletin on Meningitis, released by the State Government in Ceará, from 2018 to early March 2022, 2,157 suspected cases of meningitis were reported. Of these, 1,458 (67.59%) cases were confirmed. Observing this historical series, it was identified that the year 2019 had the highest incidence rate, with 5.8 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. There was an 84% decrease in reported cases of meningitis between the years 2019 and 2021.

According to the Bulletin, with the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, the measures implemented to contain the transmission of the coronavirus influenced the reduction of the incidence of several diseases, among them, meningitis.

Between 2018 and 2022, of the 1,458 confirmed cases of meningitis, 136 (9.33%) died. Despite the reduced number of cases in 2021, the data showed that the case fatality rate remained within the average presented in previous years, with a percentage of 10.8%. Until the beginning of March 2022, 13 municipalities registered confirmed cases of meningitis, in general, being the highest indicator detected in São João do Jaguaribe, with 13.08 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Contagion

The transmissibility of the disease occurs mainly through contact with the respiratory secretions of an infected patient. According to Vilani Matos, constant and adequate body hygiene is a fundamental ally of prevention, in the face of suspicious cases, in addition to understanding the importance of social distance: “It is important to highlight that asymptomatic people are also potential disseminators”, he highlighted.

Assistance

“To avoid complications, early care is a differentiating factor. After the first evaluation, if the diagnosis is suspected, the patient will be referred to a reference equipment. The treatment is carried out with specific drugs for each type of causative agent”, warns in a note the coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance and Health Prevention (Covep) at Sesa.

When showing any sign of symptoms, it is necessary to look for the nearest Basic Health Unit (UBS). In more complex cases, the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) work 24 hours a day to accommodate spontaneous demand.

compulsory notification

Ordinance No. 1,061, of May 18, 2020, establishes that meningococcal disease (DM) and other meningitis are of immediate compulsory notification and must be forwarded, within 24 hours, to the municipal and state health departments.

Thus, the entire surveillance process, including investigation and analysis of the epidemiological profile, in addition to prevention and control measures, must be emphasized and intensified by health professionals and managers in each location.

