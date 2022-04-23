Sony locks and God of War can no longer be played on Xbox via GeForce Now

The same thing happened with Death Stranding when it arrived on NVIDIA’s service

God of War has been available for PC since January of this year and this event was a milestone in the gaming industry. Now the Santa Monica Studios title has arrived on GeForce Now, NVIDIA’s cloud gaming subscription service. It is possible to enjoy this library, among other ways, also through the Microsoft Edge browser on an Xbox console, but it looks like Sony has blocked access to the game for rival console owners.

It was possible to play God of War on an Xbox console during the first few hours of availability on GeForce Now. But then reports began to appear that it was no longer possible to at least find the Sony game listed, or even as a result of a search, making it clear that the owner of PlayStation restricted access to the game for those who used Microsoft Edge on an Xbox .

The same happened with Death Stranding last yearwhen the game, which was not even a Sony exclusive at the time, or even produced by a studio that is part of PlayStation Studios (first party), arrived at GeForce Now, but also blocked for Xbox owners.

In the case of God of War it is even understandable, since it is a Sony proprietary IP for the PlayStation, although it is no longer exclusive with the PC release. Now the chances are high that other Sony titles, such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, which have also come out for PC, will reach NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service and be blocked on Xbox.

An exclusive to any platform is what draws the player to that particular console or PC. Many games end up becoming what in the industry is called a “system seller”. That is, people only buy that platform, because they want to play that specific title, so the game ends up being a “system seller”.

Sony and Nintendo are pretty strict when it comes to this kind of strategy. They don’t give up any of their exclusive games to be on another console, with the exception of the PC (in the case of Sony). What would Microsoft do in a similar situation involving Xbox IPs? Comment what you think.

