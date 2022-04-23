Tamarillo: discover this exotic fruit and the benefits it brings

Capivari de Baixo, Friday, April 22, 2022, by Maicon Júnior – THE tamarillo (Tree tomato) is a fruit rich in vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin A, vitamin B6, C and E. In addition, there are minerals such as calcium, iron, phosphorus and magnesium. Want to know more about tamarillo? Check out what the emaismtprepared for you.

Native to the Andes, in South America, the tree tomato is rich in vitamin A, being indicated to control cholesterol. It is appreciated naturally and its bittersweet flavor can also be successfully used in the preparation of juices, jellies or jams, fruit salads and sauces to accompany meats.

benefits of tamarillo

First, it strengthens the immune system;

Second, it assists in improving vision;

Helps control high blood pressure and cholesterol;

Consuming fresh fruit on an empty stomach can improve the flu;

Treats liver problems;

It has a mild laxative effect;

Facilitates the proper functioning of the nervous system;

In the form of hot poultices (medicated paste), the fruit and leaves of the tree tomato can treat inflammation of the tonsils and other throat problems.

First, this fruit is rich in iron, and it can prevent the development of anemia., because it is the main mineral that is part of red blood cells. Furthermore, anemia is a bodily condition that can cause weakness and various health problems.

Helps control diabetes

The chlorogenic acid present in tamarillo helps lower blood sugar levels in type II diabetes. In addition, tamarillo includes excellent antioxidants, which can reduce oxidative stress in organs such as the pancreas and liver. Also, eating the pulp or consuming the juice on an empty stomach will guarantee better results.

great for the heart

Potassium, a nutrient perfectly present in tamarillo, helps to stabilize the harmful impacts of high salt levels on the heart. It provides magnesium for the good performance of the cardiovascular system.

Likewise, this fruit includes high fiber content that helps to restrict the absorption of bad cholesterol in the body. Therefore, due to its excellent antioxidant properties, it helps to reduce oxidative stress that could otherwise result in stroke.

Eyesight

Finally, fruits are excellent for maintaining healthy eyesight. THE vitamin A brings back moisture to the eye membranes, which act as a barrier to bacteria and viruses. In addition, it protects the eyes against infections and reduces damage from eye diseases such as cataracts and macular degeneration.

In addition, according to the website wikipedia, published in October 2019, the fruit is commercially grown in New Zealand, California and Portugal. In Brazil, the fruit is grown in backyards, mainly in the states of Bahia, Minas Gerais and São Paulo.

