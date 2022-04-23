These are the effects on the brain when drinking a cup of coffee.

Coffee is a drink that is already part of Brazilian culture. After all, more than 78% of the population drink at least one cup of coffee regularly, according to a survey published in 2020 by the IBGE.

Regarding the effects caused by the drink, it is still the subject of controversy, as many claim that the drink is not good for the body. However, there are indications that coffee is not harmful to health, as long as it is not consumed in excess. Well, it is in the dose of the substances that make up the drink that is the reason for all this.

What makes up coffee?



According to several studies, coffee has phenolic compounds, flavonoids, organic acids and vitamins such as B3, which provide the body with numerous therapeutic and antioxidant effects, in addition to acting as an anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective.

Although coffee is famous and much of this fame is due to the effects of caffeine, the drink has a substance called chlorogenic acid, which acts as an antioxidant helping to reduce the damage generated by free radicals.

Now you must be wondering, but is caffeine good or bad for your health? So let’s clarify what are the effects that this substance causes in the brain.

Caffeine and its health effects

It is well known that caffeine is the main element present in coffee. It works by increasing the state of attention and alertness, as well as decreasing tiredness and the feeling of exhaustion.

Its effect usually lasts about 4 hours for people with normal metabolism and up to 8 hours for people with slower metabolism.

It is important to note that in pregnant women, the effect of coffee can last up to 10 hours. This explains why some people are more sensitive to the effects of caffeine, while others are not, as the effects of coffee vary according to the particularities of each individual.

What happens when you drink a cup of coffee?

Let’s understand the good and bad contributions of coffee to the brain.

positive effects of coffee

Stimulating effect: Caffeine is composed of an endogenous neuromodulator, which interferes with the release of neurotransmitters such as glutamate and monoamines, in addition to dopamine and serotonin. In addition, caffeine binds to other receptors such as adenosine, blocking its release, thus helping to increase energy and reduce tiredness.

Increases cognitive development and improves memory: Drinking a cup of coffee on an empty stomach can raise the energy level and increase focus and attention, generating a sense of well-being and making the person more alert.

Causes ergogenic effect: helps improve physical performance

It has an antioxidant and vasodilator effect on the skin: reduces signs of aging, as well as helping to treat cellulite and alopecia.

It has analgesic action and relieves headaches.

What are the bad effects of coffee?

For some people, too much coffee can cause problems such as sleep disturbances, irritability, tremors and chemical dependency, which in turn can lead to headaches.

The recommended by experts is that consumption is moderate, depending on the sensitivity or not of caffeine. Therefore, the ideal is to consult a doctor if you suspect that there are problems when consuming coffee.