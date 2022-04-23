Tick ​​Bite Causes Rare Brain Infection, Kills US Man | Health

shutterstock Tick ​​bite causes brain infection, kills man in US

A man has died after suffering a rare brain infection brought on by a tick bite. A resident of the US state of Maine, the case was confirmed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the authorities, it is the Powassan virus, a disease transmitted by the bite of infected deer ticks.

The victim, who was not named, developed neurological symptoms and received medical attention, but died in hospital. Considered a rare virus, the CDC estimates about 25 reports a year in the United States.

Despite this, health authorities say that the number of cases has increased in recent years, especially between spring and autumn.

Symptoms of people infected with the virus begin between a week to a month after the bite and may include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, loss of coordination, memory loss, slurred speech or seizures. The virus can also cause serious neurological problems, such as brain inflammation, known as encephalitis, which can be deadly. According to experts, however, many infected people do not get sick.

This type of infection usually occurs in rural or wild regions of North America and Russia.

Without vaccines or drugs to prevent and treat the disease, the best option against the disease is, according to the authorities, to prevent tick bites.

Experts advise avoiding wooded and overgrown areas during tick season and, whenever possible, staying in the middle of trails when walking. The use of repellent is also recommended.

