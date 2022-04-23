Ubisoft attracts buyout interest from two companies [rumor]

In recent months, the gaming industry has seen major transactions take place: Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard for $70 billion, while Sony bought Bungie for $3.6 billion. Well, Ubisoft is the next target of an alleged deal, at least according to a report by Bloomberg.

The French publisher, responsible for Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, would be attracting the interest of capital companies such as Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co. The portal claims to have obtained the news from sources related to the matter, who requested anonymity, as the information is private.

According to these sources, Ubisoft has not yet entered into negotiations with potential buyers — it is also uncertain whether the publisher, in fact, is looking for them. In February, Ubi even showed itself open to proposals, but said it was not for sale.

CEO Yves Guillemot’s family owns 15% of the company — the biggest stake at the moment. In Paris, the publisher’s shares are down 41% over the course of 2021, so it’s currently worth $5.2 billion.

In contact with Bloomberg, Blackstone and KKR declined to comment on the matter. Ubisoft sent an email to the site, where it says it has built a strong portfolio and wants to capitalize on opportunities given the rapid growth of the games industry.

Ubisoft would be creating battle royale

In other news, Ubi would be creating a free-to-play battle royale at its studio in Bordeaux, France. Codenamed “Project Q”, the game would have a similar art style to Knockout City and Overwatch, in addition to using a PvP arena model. Learn more through this link!