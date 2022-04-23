Ukraine’s Antonov 26 plane crashes in southeastern Ukraine, leaving one dead

Part of the aircraft, severely damaged in the accident





One person died and two were injured when an Antonov AN-26 plane of the Ukrainian Air Force crashed in the south-east of the country on Friday, April 22, during a “technical flight”, officials said.

“This morning, an AN-26 plane crashed in the Vilniansk district of the Zaporizhzhia region. The aircraft was performing a technical flight. There are casualties,” the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration said on Telegram shortly after the accident, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported.

The Administration later added: “Currently, one person is known to have been killed and two injured. The number of crew and reasons for the crash are being clarified.”

Antonov AN-26, similar to the crashed one – Image for illustrative purposes only – Source: Maksym Dragunov / CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

According to preliminary and unconfirmed information, the plane hit an electrical pole and its engine caught fire at 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT). The State Emergency Service of Ukraine and relevant bodies are working on site.

The city is close to the eastern region of the Donbas, on the banks of the Dnieper River, the site of a new Russian offensive in its nearly two-month war against Ukraine.



