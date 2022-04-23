Vivo creates seal to indicate more sustainable smartphones; see list

The operator Vivo will now offer one more criterion for consumers to evaluate before buying their cell phone: sustainability. Devices for sale on the network now receive a new score according to the Eco Rating methodology — the higher, the more sustainable their production, use and disposal process.

The Eco Rating is already being adopted by 16 operators and smartphone companies worldwide. In the Brazilian market, Vivo, Motorola, Nokia, Samsung, TCL, Huawei and Realme participate.

To receive the Eco Rating seal, the product is analyzed by third-party entities in criteria such as environmental impact, circular economy and material efficiency, from the extraction of raw materials, production, transport, use and end of life of the devices.

The grade is composed of five parameters:

durability: device robustness, warranty period, battery life and its components;

device robustness, warranty period, battery life and its components; repair: ease of repair, design and support to extend your device life;

ease of repair, design and support to extend your device life; recycling: components that can be dismantled and salvaged, including possible recycling after disposal;

components that can be dismantled and salvaged, including possible recycling after disposal; climate efficiency: greenhouse gas emissions throughout the life cycle;

greenhouse gas emissions throughout the life cycle; resource efficiency: impact on depletion of natural resources and use of scarce raw materials).

At Vivo, 47 models already have the classification. Check the list: