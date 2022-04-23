Vivo creates seal to indicate more sustainable smartphones; see list

The operator Vivo will now offer one more criterion for consumers to evaluate before buying their cell phone: sustainability. Devices for sale on the network now receive a new score according to the Eco Rating methodology — the higher, the more sustainable their production, use and disposal process.
The Eco Rating is already being adopted by 16 operators and smartphone companies worldwide. In the Brazilian market, Vivo, Motorola, Nokia, Samsung, TCL, Huawei and Realme participate.
The best
To receive the Eco Rating seal, the product is analyzed by third-party entities in criteria such as environmental impact, circular economy and material efficiency, from the extraction of raw materials, production, transport, use and end of life of the devices.
The grade is composed of five parameters:
- durability: device robustness, warranty period, battery life and its components;
- repair: ease of repair, design and support to extend your device life;
- recycling: components that can be dismantled and salvaged, including possible recycling after disposal;
- climate efficiency: greenhouse gas emissions throughout the life cycle;
- resource efficiency: impact on depletion of natural resources and use of scarce raw materials).
At Vivo, 47 models already have the classification. Check the list:
- Samsung Galaxy A71
- Moto G8 Power
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Moto E6SLG K41S
- Samsung Galaxy A21S
- LG K61
- Motorola Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS
- Samsung Galaxy A51
- LG Velvet
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Moto E7 64GB
- Samsung Galaxy A02S
- Samsung Galaxy A12
- Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 128GB
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 256 GB
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256 GB
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB
- Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A52
- Samsung Galaxy A32
- Samsung Galaxy A22
- Samsung Galaxy A03s
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256 GB
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 512GB
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 128GB
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256 GB
- Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Moto G200 5G
- Moto G71 5G
- Moto G31
- Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB
- Samsung Galaxy S22 256 GB
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 256 GB
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256 GB
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
- Moto G22
- Samsung Galaxy A13