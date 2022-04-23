What do you mean “lack of money for health”? But do you have R$ 1.3 million for guards at the Apucarana Health Authority?

04/22/2022

“Spending BRL 1.3 million on guards at the Apucarana Health Authority is too much! Either the guards would be for the Novo Hospital de Apucarana, which has not even started the renovation and has already completed the 1-year anniversary of the unfulfilled promise or to control the population angry with the “Sick Health” with the lack of doctors and exams ”said the angry reader.

Public health in Apucarana, as well as job creation, is a pity. And what’s the explanation? None because the representatives act as a “State of Exception”.

Increase spending on guards? Would this money bring more health care to the population? Hence, we observe the revolting situation of hiring guards for Municipal Health: we have a government that spends a lot and is wrong (and the population pays for it), and still offers low quality public services.

Public health is “sick”; a few days ago we had the deaths of 4 children in less than 24 hours, one of the highest infant mortality rates in Paraná and Brazil.

There is no money to build the new hospital in Apucarana, there is no money to hire doctors and even specialists, there is no money for tests and surgeries. Children continue to die, as in the case of the twins and yesterday of the 2-year-old boy, who needed help, several complaints of deaths from medical malpractice, even more with the disadvantaged population that depends on the public health system.

Lack of money? Do we need to spend more? It is a fact: but we need to end corruption, from petty crimes, or with the hiring of political coreligionists in commissioned positions, spend a real fortune on inefficient guard service, and many of them in disagreement with the legislation, we have already denounced it and have done nothing. , and thefts continue to occur. The administration spends a real fortune on deceptive advertising, which illustrates this situation well, public money thrown away. And they still put the problems under the rug.

According to reader Josenito, who sent the notice to Portal 38 News “Spending R$ 1.3 million on guards at the Health Authority is too much! Either the guards would be for the Novo Hospital de Apucarana, which has not even started the renovation of the building and has already completed the 1-year anniversary of the unfulfilled promise, or the guards would be to control the population angry with the “Sick Public Health” that suffers in the care, with the lack of doctors and exams in Apucarana. But there is no shortage of money to hire security guards for R$ 1.3 million for the Health Authority, much less to pay up to R$ 229 thousand to paint 230m2 of the wall of the listed building, almost R$ 1,000.00 per square meter”, he questioned.

