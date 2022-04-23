What is homemade soap for: see how beneficial the aloe option is for skin health

What will you learn!

Continues after advertising







Novo Hamburgo, April 21, 2022, by Priscila Lampert – O homemade soap It is currently one of the most sought after products in natural product stores. They offer so many benefits that their prices can sometimes seem a little high. However, as the name suggests, it is possible to make your own soap.

Not believing? You will find that making a homemade soap it is even easy, and that in addition to being easy to manufacture, and in terms of financial savings, this product also has other advantages. So, read on and find out how to make an aloe vera soap and enjoy all the benefits on your skin.





Continues after advertising









So, read more: How to make simple homemade soap: recipe with few ingredients, but which yields a lot, learn more

What are the benefits of homemade soap?

For starters, this soap is suitable for any skin type, and its frequent use has some benefits for it. According to a text by Bruno Acorsi, published on April 4, 2022, on the Folha Go website, the advantages range from an improvement in oiliness to a reduction in cellulite. That said, now find out what else you will benefit from making your own homemade aloe vera soap.





Continues after advertising









It has high moisturizing power;

Prevents premature aging;

Helps fight acne and oiliness.

It has a healing effect;

Helps clean the deep layers of the skin;

Decrease cellulite.

For use, it is recommended that you wash your face once a day with homemade aloe vera soap. However, this product can also be used to wash your hair, its benefits are also amazing. In this case, once a week is ideal.

So, also check out: Homemade bar soap: learn how to make it and discover all its advantages

How to make

The preparation of the homemade aloe soap that Casa & Agro will teach you is now super simple, and its ingredients are easy to access. That is, you will need: 500 grams of glycerin soap, an aloe vera leaf, 200 milliliters of water, a rosemary leaf and two spoons of lemon juice.

First, open the aloe vera leaf and scrape it off, removing all the gel. Then, beat this gel with the water and rosemary in a blender until a homogeneous mixture is formed. Then, put this liquid in a container and add the glycerin soap. Finally, stir everything again and let the mixture solidify at room temperature. Not forgetting that you can cut your homemade soap in the format you want, or use shapes in the most diverse ways.

Also, read: Dry hair? Try the hydration with aloe and honey and see the fantastic result