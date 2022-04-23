What is known about the mysterious hepatitis outbreak that affects children in Europe and the US – News

Health officials around the world are investigating the mysterious increase in serious cases of hepatitis in young children. More than 130 cases have been identified, with the majority in Britain, which has reported 108 infected since January.

Other countries, including the United States, Israel, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain also reported lower numbers of cases..

Mild pediatric hepatitis is not unknown, but the current outbreak first raised eyebrows in Scotland on 6 April because the children were so sick. Many of them needed liver transplants.

Another worrying factor is that the cases are not linked to the typical viruses usually associated with the disease, hepatitis A, B, C, D and E.

“It’s still a very low number of cases, but they’re children, that’s the main concern, and the other one is severity,” said Maria Buti, a professor of hepatology in Barcelona and chair of the European Study Association’s public health committee. of Liver, which has been following the outbreak closely with the ECDC (European Center for Disease Control).

The leading theory is a viral infection, likely with an adenovirus – a family of viruses that can cause the common cold, among other conditions.

There is a type of adenovirus that normally causes acute gastroenteritis and hepatitis in immunocompromised children. But never before in healthy children.

Public Health Scotland Director Jim McMenamin said work was under way to establish whether the adenovirus involved had mutated to cause more serious illness, or if it could be causing the problems “in conjunction” with another virus, including possibly the SARS-CoV-2. the virus that causes Covid-19.

He said 77% of children in Britain have tested positive for the adenovirus.

Any link to Covid-19 vaccines has been ruled out as children in Britain, where most cases have been found, have not been vaccinated.

Other scientists said that the reduction in immunity caused by reduced socializing during the isolation of the pandemic could be an explanation.

“This could be an exaggerated response to stimulation of the immune system that is not used to such an insult, that’s a good theory,” said Simon Taylor-Robinson, a hepatologist and consultant and professor of medicine at Imperial College London.

Other researchers argue that adenovirus infections may be coincidental, as they are high circulating at this time of year.

Public health alerts in the United States and Europe urged doctors to keep an eye out for the condition and test children for adenovirus if they suspect hepatitis.

Symptoms include dark urine, yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice), feeling sick, fatigue, fever, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, light-colored stools, joint pain.

There is no specific treatment for hepatitis, but medications such as steroids can help, as can medications to treat symptoms.

Parents are being advised to watch their children for signs and to contact a healthcare professional if they are concerned.

To prevent further spread, the British Health Safety Agency called for hand washing and “good thorough respiratory hygiene” such as coughing and sneezing into a tissue.

Experts said the increase in the number of cases was relatively slow, but warned that more cases are expected. “If you pay attention to one thing, you see more,” Buti pointed out.





