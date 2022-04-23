What It Is Good For, Rich Foods And Understand Lack

In Brazil, some research indicates that vitamin B12 deficiency is not a problem that affects few people. To give you an idea, according to data from the POF (Research of Family Budgets) 2017-2018, 7.2% of adult men in the country have inadequate vitamin B12 consumption, while the number reaches 17.1% in adult women. .

The last National Child Food and Nutrition Study of 2019 shows a prevalence of 14.2% of micronutrient deficiency in children under five years old. In the elderly aged between 65 and 74, it is around 5%. In those over 75, it is above 10%.

Next, understand how low levels of this vitamin impact various functions of the body.

Vitamin B12: What is it for? food and more

What is vitamin B12 for in the human body?

the vitamin B12also known as cobalamin, is directly involved in the production of DNA and RNA, and in the formation of blood cells and neurons, being very important for the maintenance of the myelin sheath — the structure that conducts electrical impulses and integrates communication between neurons.

Therefore, it is essential for the proper functioning of the nervous and cardiovascular system, as well as improving physical and mental disposition. It also acts in the metabolism of fats, generating energy for the body.

What are the foods richest in vitamin B12?

Originally, vitamin B12 it is present in the bacteria that exist in the soil and that release the nutrient when they are degraded by the digestion of herbivorous animals that consume them along with the roots and the pasture. Therefore, we obtain this nutrient indirectly through foods of animal origin (meat, eggs, milk and dairy products).

Discover the best sources of vitamin B12 and the amount in 100 g, according to the Brazilian Food Composition Table:

Beef liver – 72.2 mcg

Chicken liver – 18.9 mcg

Seafood – 12 mcg

Tuna – 8.19 mcg

Chicken heart – 7.57 mcg

Sardine -7.32 mcg

Oysters – 3.63 mcg

Crab – 3.91 mcg

Salmon – 3.13 mcg

Meat – 2.53 mcg

Boiled egg – 1 mcg

Yogurt – 0.29 mcg

Milk – 0.37 mcg

Who can be vitamin B12 deficient?

The lack of this micronutrient can arise mainly from the low consumption of foods of animal origin, which are the main sources of this nutrient. Therefore, vegetarians and vegans should count on supplementation, in addition to having periodic blood tests to monitor their blood levels.

But the deficiency can also happen due to a deficiency in the process of absorption of the vitamin through digestion, since it depends on the intrinsic factor present in the stomach for this to happen properly.

This is the case of elderly patients who suffer from some atrophy of the gastric mucosa due to aging and those who use antibiotics and antacids — drugs that hinder the production of intrinsic factor and, consequently, the absorption process.

Other people predisposed to vitamin deficiency B12 are those who suffer from some type of chronic disease such as diabetes.

HIV positive patients who suffer from the disease in the active form (Aids) also have difficulty absorbing nutrients and may have low levels. As well as those with inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn or celiac disease, which cause frequent diarrhea and mucosal changes. People who have undergone bariatric surgery may also have the deficiency.

What are the impacts of lack of vitamin B12 on the body?

the vitamin deficiency B12 can lead to a condition called megaloblastic anemia, in which the formation of giant (defective) red blood cells is observed. When the problem arises from a deficiency in absorption by the body and not due to low consumption, it is called pernicious anemia.

Therefore, low levels of the nutrient impact the transport of oxygen to the body’s cells, causing fatigue, tiredness and discouragement. They also affect the neurological part and, if maintained for several years, chronic vitamin deficiency B12 can generate neurological damage such as memory deficits, cognitive dysfunctions, dementia and depressive disorders.

Are common still the appearance of canker sores, tingling, cramps, burning tongue, as well as belly pain, hair loss, loss of appetite and changes in intestinal functioning, with periods of constipation and other diarrhea.

Some studies even show a relationship of vitamin deficiency B12 with greater risks of a stroke (cerebrovascular accident), precisely because the lack of the nutrient increases the risk of neuropathies and cardiovascular diseases.:

But it’s not just. An analysis of Journal of Bone and Mineral research concluded that the lack of this micronutrient may be an important risk factor for osteoporosis, since it affects bone formation.

In children, low levels of vitamin B12 impact on growth, in addition to increasing the risk of cardiovascular and neurological problems, with irreversible cognitive damage, since their brain is in development. Pregnant women with nutrient deficiency can have babies with neurological problems, according to a study published in The Journal of pediatrics.

What tests investigate vitamin B12 levels?

the vitamin exam B12 Serum, which is measured in the blood, is a good marker to find out the levels of this nutrient in the body. Also contributing to the evaluation are the dosages of homocysteine and the acid methylmalonicsince her levels increase when she is deficient.

How does vitamin B12 supplementation work?

In general, supplementation is done through the ingestion of vitamin capsules or tablets. B12what can be sublingual to be absorbed by the oral mucosa. there are still the spray nasal and the injectable (intramuscular) form, which effectively restore nutrient stores, especially in people with absorption problems in the gastrointestinal tract.

Who should supplement vitamin B12?

In general, any patient who has blood tests with low levels of vitamin B12 is oriented to supplementation, as long as it is recommended by a doctor or nutritionist. Hence the importance of people who are on restrictive diets or radical changes in their diet to periodically check this nutrient — in the case of vegetarians and vegans.

Women with the intention of becoming pregnant and those who are already pregnant should also be advised to supplement the vitamin B12. This is because inadequate levels of the nutrient during pregnancy are related to cases of malformations of the baby’s nervous system, with irreversible cognitive damage.

Patients suffering from depression may also benefit from supplementation, according to research published in The Open NeurologyJournal. The analysis involved patients who consumed the vitamin B12 with antidepressants and had a significant improvement in symptoms.

Correct vitamin levels B12also contributes for the improvement of neuropathies such as loss of sensitivity of the lower limbs.

What does very high vitamin B12 levels mean?

Because it is water soluble, vitamin B12 is eliminated through urine and feces, so when its levels appear high in the body, they can indicate a sign of a serious illness, according to an article published in the journal Elsevier.

Among them, hematological disorders such as some types of leukemias and liver diseases (acute hepatitis, cirrhosis, hepatocellular and metastatic liver disease).

How much vitamin B12 should be consumed per day?

According to recommendations from Institute of Medicine, vitamin consumption B12 by adults is 2.4 micrograms. Pregnant women should consume 2.6 mcg and lactating women, 2.8 mcg per day. In children, this value varies according to age:

From 0 to 6 months of age: 0.4 mcg

From 7 to 12 months: 0.5 mcg

From 1 to 3 years: 0.9 mcg

4 to 8 years: 1.2 mcg

From 9 to 13 years old: 1.8 mcg

From 14 years onwards: 2.4 mcg

It is important to emphasize that these levels must be reached through food. Only a doctor or nutritionist can recommend supplementation.

Can Vitamin B12 Supplementation Cause Side Effects?

In general, there are no major side effects from vitamin supplementation. B12since it is water soluble and excreted mainly in the urine.

But supplementation by intramuscular injection can cause acne on the skin, although the relationship with this factor is not yet clear, in addition to allergic reactions (itchy skin, urticaria, bronchospasm and angioedema), diarrhea, dizziness, nausea and hypokalemia (low levels of potassium in the blood).

Are there any contraindications to supplementation?

The supplementation of B12 it is contraindicated when the individual has an allergy (or hypersensitivity) to cobalamin or cobalt, which is present in its molecule. Nor should they supplement those who have Leberwho already has high cobalamin levels due to the condition.

Patients with kidney problems should only perform supplementation under the guidance of a doctor or nutritionist, since the excess is excreted by the kidneys.

Vitamin B12 makes you fat?

No vitamins or minerals carry calories, so they are not able to lift weight. What makes you fat is the consumption of excess calories from a diet rich in fat and carbohydrates, which are macronutrients.

Does Vitamin B12 Help You Lose Weight?

It can be said that maintaining good levels of vitamin B12 contributes for the functioning of the metabolism, including the use of fats as energy, since the nutrient interferes with the action of an enzyme responsible for the process of beta oxidation. However, there is no evidence in studies that people with low levels of the nutrient are more likely to gain weight or have difficulty losing it.

So the best way to lose weight to be continued being the combination of a healthy diet with energy restriction and the practice of physical exercises to generate a caloric deficit.

Source: Cinthia Roman Monteiro, professor of the nutrition course at Centro Universitário São Camilo (SP); Renata de Oliveira Campos, nutritionist and PhD in interactive processes of organs and systems by UFBA (Federal University of Bahia), who works as a professor of nutrition at UFRB (Federal University of Recôncavo da Bahia); Cynthia Antonaccio, Master in Human Nutrition from USP (University of São Paulo) and CEO of Equilibrium Latam