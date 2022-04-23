THE Whatsapp intends to release a new feature for its beta version. According to the specialized website WABetaInfo, the messenger is investing in a communities tab. It will allow the user to more conveniently manage the groups in which he is an administrator.

WhatsApp: news is prepared for the application’s groups

The novelty of Whatsapp will allow users to subdivide groups into communities for better organization. However, so far the update appears only in the beta version of Whatsapp for Android devices.

According to the information, the novelty should arrive soon for mobile phones with iOS systems. However, regarding the release of the tool to the general public, the company has not yet released an official date.

WhatsApp allows access to account on two phones at the same time

THE Whatsapp is the instant messaging platform most used by Brazilians. Therefore, the application has become indispensable for work, chatting with friends or family, among other possibilities it brings. An option was recently announced that promises to make life even easier for those who use it.

The novelty was disclosed by the WABetaInfo portal, specialized in anticipating the resources of the Whatsapp, and should be implemented by the end of April. The messenger must release a tool that will allow the user to access their account on more than one mobile device at the same time. That is, it will be possible to connect to the same account on another cell phone.

Currently the user can open his account on more than three computers at the same time, however, the novelty will allow access on two smartphones simultaneously.

It should be noted that there is still no set date for the release of the new feature, since the new update will only fix some bugs and internal improvements. Therefore, for a certain moment, only testers of the beta version of the application will be able to use the functionality.