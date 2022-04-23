With Macron or Le Pen president, relations between France and Brazil should remain cold, experts say | World

French voters will decide on Sunday (24) who will be the country’s next president, in the second round of the election between the current leader, Emmanuel Macron, and the far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen. But regardless of the chosen one, relations between France and Brazil – shaken after the disagreements between Macron and President Jair Bolsonaro – are unlikely to revive anytime soon, assess experts heard by RFI Brasil.

Christophe Ventura, director of research at the Institute for International and Strategic Relations (Iris), in Paris, where he is a specialist in Latin American geopolitics, points out that, from a broader point of view, Macron never showed interest in Latin countries.

Under criticism, Le Pen allies tone down on proposal to ban veil worn by Muslim women in France

How Candidate Marine Le Pen Changed Her Image to Embody a French Mom Who Loves Her Cats

“Macron’s first term was marked by a distant relationship with Latin America, compared to his predecessors. With the exception of a trip to Buenos Aires, which he made in the context of a G20 meeting, and not on an official visit, Macron did not go to Latin America, he did not develop specific projects with the region.”

Likewise, the far-right candidate simply ignores the issue. Le Pen’s foreign policy is limited to promoting immigration control and national sovereignty to the rest of the world, including the United States.

“In Latin America, Marine Le Pen only sees the French territories, French Guiana, the Antilles, in the Caribbean, where she went during the campaign. But beyond that, it’s a mystery”, says Ventura. commented on this region of the globe and I think Latin America is not an issue for her.”

2 of 3 Marine Le Pe, far-right candidate leaves the voting booth on Sunday morning, 10 – Photo: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters Marine Le Pe, far-right candidate leaves the voting booth on Sunday morning, 10 – Photo: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Changes only if Bolsonaro leaves

Professor of International Relations at UnB Antônio Jorge Ramalho Rocha agrees that Latin America has become “marginal” for European interests, but recalls that France’s biggest border is with Brazil, with French Guiana. “There are problems that arise in our region and that will make themselves felt in France, one way or another”, he says.

Even so, the political distance tends to remain, especially if Macron and Bolsonaro remain in power, as Brazilians are also going to the polls this year. In 2019, records for deforestation in the Amazon led the two presidents to a series of barbs, which led France and Brazil to the deepest estrangement in decades. Since then, bilateral relations within governments have been “in automatic mode” – limited to intense trade and the cultural and historical ties that unite the two countries.

“The rapprochement will only happen if Bolsonaro leaves the Planalto. France has been maintaining its coherence in foreign policy. It was Brazil who changed course”, points out the professor. “Part of the agenda that France defends is the traditional agenda of Brazilian foreign policy, respect for multilateralism and human rights, peaceful settlement of disputes. From the Bolsonaro government onwards, Brazil began to act against its tradition and against common sense, in several ways”, he emphasizes.

Red carpet for Lula

But the scenario should be different if Brasília changes course in the next presidential elections, in October. Ventura says that Macron hopes to be able to dialogue better with Brazil if former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva returns to power, especially on the environmental agenda. In November, Lula was in Paris and was received by the French head of state with the air of a president.

3 of 3 Former President Lula meets Emmanuel Macron, President of France, in Paris this Wednesday (17) — Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Reproduction/Twitter Former President Lula meets with Emmanuel Macron, President of France, in Paris this Wednesday (17) — Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Reproduction/Twitter

“In my opinion, it is clear that if Lula returns to the presidency of Brazil, France will be one of the first countries to officially invite him”, bets the French expert. image, of political positioning, of showing that he has the best possible relations with the greatest leader of the Latin American left, since in France he strives to maintain the image that he governs between the left and the right – although, in practice, , he is increasingly right-wing. Therefore, for him, it will be interesting to be able to show himself alongside Lula”, he analyzes.

Marine Le Pen, in turn, came to rehearse a rapprochement with Bolsonaro after the election of the leader of the extreme right, in 2018. But in the face of the president’s statements against France, he soon distanced himself from the Brazilian.

Christophe Ventura assesses that both are “the product of the economic and social crisis, the widespread and growing distrust of institutions and democracy”, among other aspects. But important differences oppose them – Le Pen declared that Bolsonaro made “unpleasant comments that cannot be transferred to the French context”, arguing that Brazil “has a different culture”.

“There is a rejection of globalism, claimed by Le Pen in this final stretch of the campaign, in defense of the Christian West in the face of cultural and religious threats, the idea of ​​the clash of civilizations, the rejection of Muslims and the rights of minorities. some similarities, I do not think that the relations between Marine Le Pen and Jair Bolsonaro have developed in recent years”, says Ventura.

From an economic point of view, Le Pen’s more nationalist vision would potentially harm Brazil. The candidate is a staunch critic of the European Union and globalization – in both respects, her worldview harms international trade. Obviously she opposes the trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Unionwhich would benefit Brazilian exports of agricultural products to the European bloc.