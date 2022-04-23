Woman arrested for serving dishes with marijuana as an ingredient at wedding – 04/22/2022

A woman has been arrested in the state of Florida, in the US, for serving wedding guests, without notice, some dishes made with marijuana, local media reported on Friday.

The woman and the cook who made the preparations, who was also detained, were released on bail, but will have to attend a court hearing on June 30.

The wedding was celebrated on February 19 of this year, in the city of Orlando. In all, there were 30 to 40 guests present at the party.

In the middle of the party, after the food was served, some guests began to feel sick, showing symptoms such as tachycardia, nausea and nausea. Several people ended up hospitalized, according to a press report.

As a result, the police were eventually called. The agents collected samples of food, dishes and bowls used in the celebration.

Laboratory tests proved that, in dishes such as a lasagna and a pudding, there was tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive substance found in the marijuana leaf.

The two women arrested are being charged with handling and delivering the drug, as well as gross negligence.