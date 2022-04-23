‘Xapa xana’: without supervision, marijuana lubricant can affect health – 04/22/2022

Outside Brazil, in countries in the United States and in some places in Europe, lubricants based on cannabidiol (the active ingredient in cannabis sativa) can be purchased at any sex shop or even on the internet. Around here, the sale of “cannabic” cosmetics is still prohibited.

This does not, however, prevent the existence of a parallel market for the sale of this product affectionately nicknamed by Brazilians as “xapa xana” — a joke with one of the effects of marijuana, which is physical numbness.

Anyone who does a Google search can even find recipes on how to make the lubricant at home. In addition to the legal, moral and political questions surrounding the subject, the question remains: but is homemade cannabis lubricant safe?

According to experts, the risks of contamination and development of intimate diseases for products made without Anvisa inspection and control are high. We discussed the topic:

What is the effect of a “xapa xana”?

Marijuana Lube Image: iStock

As with cannabis consumed orally, the promise of the cannabis lubricant is to “cushion” the intimate region and, with that, prolong the sensation of pleasure.

Maria* doesn’t forget the first time she used a cannabis lubricant: “I had an incredible, inexplicable, multiple orgasm. It was very intense, I’ve never felt anything like it. I was amazed by it.”

She says she bought the product on the internet, through an Instagram profile. “I was in a phase of experimentation. I had started to masturbate in other ways and to use vibrators. I found a profile that sold marijuana lube. and also about the increase in orgasms that the plant caused. I didn’t think twice and bought ‘xapa xana'”, said the 28-year-old sociologist in an interview with universe.

health risks

After a few days of using “xapa xana”, however, Maria started to have health problems in the intimate region. “I started to have a strange discharge with a terrible smell. I soon discovered that it was vaginosis. I treated with ointment and pills; after a period, I realized that the side effects were related to the oil”, she notes.

The gynecologist and specialist in intimate health Mariana Rosário warns of the risks of using erotic products that are not supervised by health agencies. Among the side effects, the cosmetic can cause infections, candidiasis and vaginosis. According to her, “xapa xana” is able to increase the chances of the user having a complication of bacterial or fungal origin.

“Women and people with the vulva who have a totally disturbed vaginal microbiota, those who have discharge, recurrent urinary infection, who have already had an STI (sexually transmitted infection) or who have a disease that alters local immunity, such as HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia are more susceptible to infection”, ponders the doctor.

We do not know if the products go through all the care steps, if the handling is done correctly, if it is hygienic.

Mariana Rosário, gynecologist and obstetrician

That’s what happened to Maria. “At the time (when I bought “xapa xana”) I didn’t stop to reflect on its manufacture, the risks and everything else. Today, after I acquired more knowledge about female sexuality, I don’t use the product and I don’t recommend it. to know anything about production, environmental control, packaging… The idea is great, but unfortunately you can’t trust it. The vagina has a specific flora, there’s no way to use any substance there”, he reflects.

Specialist Mariana warns of another risk, that of systemic contamination (the risk of getting totally “high”). “We need to remember that everything that is applied to the vagina and vulva region is absorbed via the bloodstream”, she warns. “Cannabis can be absorbed and you can have a systemic effect. You have to be careful with the dose. If the person is not used to using the active, the product becomes dangerous.”

She advises to always look for a medical professional before applying a new product in the area. “It is interesting to evaluate product by product. Take the lubricants to your doctor, ask for an analysis of the dose of the ingredient, do not decide alone. Always talk to your gynecologist”, she concludes.

Brazil, let me get high — and enjoy

Stephanie and Intt Cosmetics Marijuana Lube Image: Carine Wallauer / UOL

Since 2017, Anvisa has allowed the consumption and sale of cannabidiol-based medicine (so far, of ten different types). For now, the agenda on the commercialization of cannabis cosmetics appears to be far from being seriously debated.

While “xapa xana” is not legalized in Brazil, Brazil’s largest intimate products manufacturer, Intt Cosmetics, sells an entire line of cannabis items in Europe. “Of the three lubes in my brand, cannabis is the best-selling,” said Stephanie Seitz, director of the brand, Universa, in 2021.

For Stephanie, fighting for the legalization not only of CBD-based cosmetics, but also recreational products is “almost a feminist agenda”. “Legalization will still take time, but we are moving towards it in Brazil”, she hopes.

There is already a bill in the Chamber of Deputies that intends to make it possible to sell products with the extract, substrate and other parts of cannabis in their formula. Predicting when — and if! — this PL will be approved is difficult.

In the opinion of Larissa Uchida, businesswoman, economist, graduate student in medical cannabis and exclusive distributor of Intt Cosméticos, it is important that this bill moves forward. “I believe that cannabis-based products are extremely beneficial for Brazilians.”

Here Larissa refers not only to the lubricant. “Hemp seed oil — widely used by the cosmetics industries — has moisturizing, soothing, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is important that the law changes, as we would have the opportunity to use products that bring benefits to people’s sexual health. There are several cannabis cosmetics that can intensify orgasm, improve vaginal dryness and reduce pain in sexual intercourse”, he concludes.