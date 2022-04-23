Xiaomi Civi 1S presented with Snapdragon 778G+ and OLED screen – All in Technology

After the sales success of the Xiaomi Civi, Xiaomi has just launched its successor, the Civi 1S. The model arrives with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 778G+ chip alongside 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB of RAM and storage. Unsurprisingly, it comes out of the box with the latest Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface.

The Xiaomi Civi 1S is practically identical to its predecessor in terms of construction and design. It weighs just 166 grams and is less than 8nm thick. In addition, it maintains the beautiful 6.55″ curved OLED screen that supports up to 120 Hz refresh rate.

For photos, the smartphone houses a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 32MP front camera that can be used for both selfies and video calling. In addition, it includes a 4,500mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging.

See too:

Screen: 6.55″ Full HD+ OLED / 120Hz refresh rate

6.55″ Full HD+ OLED / 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ RAM: 8GB / 12GB

8GB / 12GB Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB

128GB or 256GB Back camera: triple 64 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro)

triple 64 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) Frontal camera: 32 MP

32 MP System: Android 11

Android 11 Drums: 4,500mAh with 55W fast charging

4,500mAh with 55W fast charging Others: stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res, display with Dolby Vision, infrared sensor

The Xiaomi Civi 1S is on pre-order now in China and, like its predecessor, it has no release date outside that country. Its price starts at CNY2,299 (about R$1,648).