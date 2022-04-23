Your opinion can help improve the Brazilian PrEP program – 22/04/2022

The year was 2017. While the world was still trying to understand how PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) to HIV could be used to control this epidemic, Brazil was already publishing the first Clinical Protocol on PrEP, which guided how the treatment should be carried out. its offer free of charge by the SUS (Unified Health System).

Since PrEP was then implemented as a public health policy in Brazil, almost 60,000 people have already adhered to the prevention method, placing us among the countries with the highest number of PrEP users on the planet. The result is obvious: HIV incidence rates have dropped unprecedentedly in the history of the epidemic in places where access to PrEP was greater, such as the city of São Paulo.

Five years later, much new knowledge has been produced in scientific research on PrEP and HIV prevention. So, the time has come for the protocol to be updated, and the Ministry of Health wants to know your opinion on this matter.

On April 18, a public consultation was opened on the proposed update of the PrEP Clinical Protocol. Through it, until the 9th of May, all people in Brazil, whether they are health professionals or not, can learn about the suggested changes in the offer of PrEP in the country, give their opinion on them and even suggest new changes.

The public consultation is a stage of popular participation foreseen in the process of incorporation and updating of the use of SUS technologies. This process is conducted by Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System) of the Ministry of Health. This body is responsible for reviewing and organizing scientific data on the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of a new technology in order to then assess whether or not it should be offered by the SUS.

In this process, the public consultation stage is fundamental, since popular participation in the formulation of public policies is one of the principles of the SUS provided for in the 1988 constitution. And, believe me, all contributions are recorded and taken into account. Or at least they were.

Just to give an example, after the public consultation held in 2017, an additional category of PrEP indication was included in the first Clinical Protocol: partnerships of people living with HIV with an undetectable viral load. Prior to the public consultation, PrEP would only be indicated for cases that had a detectable viral load. But after a flurry of messages, the criteria were revised and modified.

#Ricomendo to everyone who reads the entire proposal from the Ministry of Health to update the Clinical Protocol for PrEP, but to make life easier for the readers of this column, here is a summary of the changes:

Indication of PrEP for all adults and adolescents living in a context of increased risk of HIV infection through sexual contact.

Previously, PrEP was only recommended for people over 18 years of age who were part of one of the following groups: gay men, transgender people, sex workers or members of serodifferent couples.

This change is critical as it allows the use of PrEP by people vulnerable to HIV who were previously left out of combination prevention, especially cisgender women and adolescents aged 15 to 18 years.

Change in PrEP starting dose, now recommending 2 tablets on the first day, followed by 1 tablet daily thereafter.

With this change, a recommendation from the WHO (World Health Organization) is incorporated, so that from the first day of PrEP there is already HIV prevention. However, the data from the medical literature can only guarantee this for individuals who have anal sexual exposure. For those who have vaginal exposure, more studies are needed and, for now, the previous recommendation of 3 weeks of PrEP remains valid to ensure full prevention.

Change in routine screening for kidney changes caused by PrEP, now recommending biannual screening for people over 50 years of age or with a history of kidney changes before PrEP. For everyone else, the routine will only be annual.

This change also incorporates the current WHO recommendation, given the low probability of side effects among young, healthy individuals. Previously, kidney tests were done every 3-4 months for all PrEP users.

Although necessary and welcome, the proposal to update the PrEP Clinical Protocol seems to me to be incomplete as it does not even touch on the subject of PrEP On Demand, an alternative way of using PrEP pills, already proven to be effective and also recommended by the WHO.

In any case, the proposed changes could significantly potentiate the impact of PrEP in controlling the Brazilian HIV epidemic.

Participate, read and comment. The Ministry of Health wants to know what you think about the matter.