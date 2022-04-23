Zelensky warns that Ukraine is the 1st stage of Russian expansion into Eastern Europe

Ukrainian president warns of Russian expansionism, after general statements in Moscow. Defense chief in Kiev says elite Russian troops have left Mariupol to step up an offensive in the east of the country in Donbass, the core of Ukrainian industry in the east of the country, have intensified, with Russia sending more and more soldiers to the battlefronts in recent days.















On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Ukraine is just the first stage of Russian expansion into Eastern Europe, following statements by the leader of the Russian army.

Danilov said more than 100,000 Russian troops are taking part in the fighting in the east of the country, including mercenaries from Syria and Libya, while the Russian contingent in the region continues to increase. “We face a difficult situation, but our army is defending our state,” he reported.

Kiev estimates that tens of thousands of civilians died as a result of the bombings and the siege imposed by the Russians on Mariupol, and that around 100,000 civilians still remain in the city in precarious conditions, without enough water and food.

According to Danilov, 12 of the 14 elite Russian military units in the city of Mariupol, whose conquest was declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin the day before, have moved to eastern Ukraine and are expected to join the fighting in the region.

He said Ukrainian helicopters had managed to deliver weapons to fighters at the Azovstal steelworks, the last stronghold of local forces in Mariupol. “They did it at night, at great risk,” Danilov said.

The fighters have been besieged at the steelworks for days, in a place full of tunnels and difficult to access for Russian troops.

The secretary said the most intense fighting took place in the Donetsk, Lugansk and Kharkiv regions of eastern Ukraine. Battles are also ongoing in the southern region of the country, albeit with less intensity, he said.

Russia wants to control southern Ukraine

Hours earlier, General Major Rustam Minnekayev, commander of Moscow’s Central Military District, revealed that Russia wants to control the whole of southern Ukraine, not just the east of the country.

The aim would not only be to establish a land corridor from the Donbass to the Crimean peninsula, but also to create an access point to the breakaway Transnistria region of Moldova.

The strategy, if confirmed, suggests that the Russians want to deny Ukrainians access to the Black Sea and take cities like Odessa and Mykolaiv in the southwest, which remain under Ukrainian control.

According to Russian news agencies, Minnekayev reportedly said that the conquest of the south would allow the establishment of a Russian land corridor to the Crimean peninsula, as well as control of facilities vital to the Ukrainian economy, such as Black Sea ports that serve the deliveries of agricultural and metallurgical products.

Minnekayev also stated, during a meeting with representatives of the Russian arms industry, that control of the southern region of Ukraine would give the Russian army access to Transnistria, “where the facts of discrimination against Russian-speaking residents are also verified.”

Zelensky: Ukraine is “only the beginning”

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Minnekayev’s speech confirmed Russia’s intention to invade other countries and that, for Moscow, Ukraine would be “just the beginning”.

“They want to capture other countries,” Zelenski said. “All nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death, must fight with us. We must be helped, because we are only the first in line. Who will be the next one?”

The president said that the weapons promised by the West have finally started to arrive in the country, and that they will help save thousands of lives.

rc (Reuters, AFP, AP, DPA)