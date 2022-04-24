4 Surprising Foods That Benefit Your Liver

Many factors can negatively affect the liver, food and lifestyle choices are at the top of the list. The habit of smoking, frequent consumption of alcoholic beverages and the continuous use of controlled drugs such as psychotropic drugs, for example, bring many harm to the liver.

Fortunately, the liver is an organ that can easily rebuild itself, which makes things a little better. Eating more healing foods can not only prevent liver disease, but also reverse it.

With that in mind, here are four foods that are extremely healing for the liver and that you should include in your food routine.

Coffee

Coffee is often confused with unhealthy food choices, but did you know that coffee is actually the number one source of antioxidants for Americans?

Now, I’m not sure if this just means we’re not eating our fruits and veggies or if we’re drinking too much coffee, but even if it’s the latter, it might not be a bad thing for our livers!

Coffee is protective against liver disease. Just three cups a day can reduce the risk of developing fatty liver.

Ginger

If you’re interested in naturopathic medicine, it won’t come as a shock to you to learn that ginger fights fatty liver disease, because it fights just about everything.

Ginger is a super powerful anti-inflammatory food that can significantly reduce liver inflammation and also get rid of all the fat in the organ.

In fact, just a teaspoon of ground ginger in a glass of hot water a day can do all that, as well as boosting your metabolic rate! By the way, ginger is cheap so it will definitely be worth buying next time you’re in the spice aisle.

Oat

While refined grains increase the risk of fatty liver, whole grains in general are associated with a reduced risk, and oatmeal is an especially good choice.

One study found that 90% of those who consumed oatmeal significantly improved liver function. At rates like that, one bowl a day might be just what you need to keep your liver running smoothly.

Broccoli

The cabbage family has long been known for its healthy effects on the human body. This is in part because this group of cruciferous vegetables actually increases the activity of detoxifying enzymes in our livers.

One study showed that even when combined with a carcinogen such as steak, broccoli actually neutralizes the carcinogenic effect and continues to help clear liver chemicals for up to two weeks after consumption.