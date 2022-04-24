4-year-old girl dies after grandmother forced her to drink whiskey

A 4-year-old girl died on Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after her grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey, according to local police.

The police were called because the child fainted and did not regain consciousness, but as soon as the agents arrived they noticed that she was already dead.

During the depositions, the police learned that the grandmother forced her to drink the whiskey, while the mother watched everything without doing anything.

The autopsy examination revealed that 4-year-old China Record died of acute alcohol intoxication. The report showed that she had 0.680% blood alcohol, a level considered eight times higher than the legal limit for an adult to drive a car, which is 0.08%.

His grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested and will face justice for first-degree murder, according to Baton Rouge police authorities.

A defense for the accused could not be reached for comment on the allegations.

READ TOO: She asked for a sun tattoo, but the result was very different from what was expected

TEQUILA AT SCHOOL

A kindergarten child at a Michigan school took a tequila drink to school and shared it with four other classmates last week, school officials told parents.

A spokesperson for the school described the drink as “a pre-mixed alcoholic drink, similar to ‘margherita’.

The margarita is a highly alcoholic mixture of tequila and lime juice and was distributed to the children at recess.

The student brought the drink, which is already pre-mixed hidden in the backpack. Many students drank thinking it was lemonade and got dizzy.

One of the school staff realized what was happening and took the bottle from the student’s hands and the school quickly triggered emergency protocol calling doctors and the children’s mothers.