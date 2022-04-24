American YouTuber who caused plane crash loses pilot’s license

American YouTuber Trevor Jacob lost his license to fly planes after filming himself parachuting from a crashing aircraft. The FAA (Federal Aviation Agency) considered that he flew “carelessly”. It is suspected that he caused the plane to crash.

In January of this year, Trevor said that in the video posted to his YouTube channel on December 23, last year, he was taking a flight over the Sierra Nevada, a mountain range in California, to scatter the ashes of a friend who had passed away.

During the flight he claimed that the aircraft had technical problems and then filmed himself parachuting to leave the aircraft, which then crashed. He also documented his path after reaching the ground, which he says was a six-hour walk.

At the time of publication, several doubts were raised about the veracity of the accident, considering that he purposely let the aircraft, which would have no problems, crash.

Aviation experts considered that the situation was orchestrated and that the mere fact that he was already parachuted was suspicious. He then closed the video’s comments.

The New York Times newspaper had access to a letter that the FAA sent to the youtuber on April 11 informing about the cancellation of the license for violating aviation regulations. The document said he had flown the plane “recklessly or recklessly, so as to endanger the life or property of another.”

During this flight, you opened the left-hand pilot’s door before claiming the engine had failed.

FAA Letter to Trevor Jacob

In addition, the agency stated that before jumping from the plane, Jacob did not attempt to contact air traffic control on the emergency frequency, did not attempt to restart the engine by increasing airflow over the propeller, and did not look for a place to land. safely, “even though there were several areas in which it could have made a safe landing”.

Contacted by The New York Times, Trevor Jacob did not immediately respond, later saying he could not comment on the case, following orders from his lawyer, but that “the truth would come out”.