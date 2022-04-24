Argentine ‘Tratoraço’: rural producers protest against policies related to the agricultural sector

A caravan with 30 tractors and hundreds of cars demonstrated in front of Casa Rosada; The act comes at a time when the country is experiencing a sharp rise in international raw material prices

rural producers of Argentina took to the streets this Saturday, the 23rd, to protest against government policies for the agricultural sector. The act took place in downtown Buenos Aires and advanced along the avenues in the north of the capital until reaching the iconic Plaza de Mayo, in front of the Casa Rosada, headquarters of the Argentine Executive. The reasons for the protest are diverse: in addition to rejecting any additional tax pressure on the rural sector, the organizers called for better public administration of resources, less political spending and greater investment in productive infrastructure, among other points. The protest at a time when the country is experiencing a sharp rise in international prices of raw materials since the Russian invasion of Ukrainewhich favors agro-exporters in Argentina, one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of grains and derivatives, but which has had a direct impact on an acceleration of domestic inflation, particularly on food.

Altogether more than a thousand people gathered in 30 tractors and hundreds of cars, motorcycles and other vehicles. Other cities in the country, such as Córdoba, Tucumán and Rosario, have also adopted the initiative. The event called ‘tratoraço’ did not have the institutional support of the so-called Mesa de Enlace, formed by the four largest rural employers’ associations in Argentina, although it had the support of some regional agricultural organizations and sectors of the political opposition. A large number of citizens took the opportunity to take to the streets and express their rejection of the national government, with slogans against political corruption and in favor of tax cuts.

The protest was questioned by the Argentine government, which reported that the claims are not very clear. “We have no doubt that this is an absolutely political march and that it has to do with interests other than the defense of the legitimate rights of farmers in the countryside,” said presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti at a press conference on Friday. . The mayor of Buenos Aires, opposition leader Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, urged the national government to respect these protests, instead of promoting clashes between workers. “Given the expectation of the announcement that they want to increase taxes, how are they not going to manifest, how are we not going to support them? This is the engine and the future of Argentina”, said Rodríguez to the “TN” broadcaster.