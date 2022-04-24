At least 8 people die in bombing in Odessa

At least eight people were killed and 18 injured in Russian bombing of the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Saturday, according to a new report announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Right now there are eight dead and another 18 to 20 injured,” Zelenskiy told a news conference in Kiev, the country’s capital.

According to Zelensky, “seven missiles hit Odessa”, including one that “hit a residential building” and “two that were shot down” by the Ukrainian air defense system.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Presidency’s chief of staff, Andrii Yermak, had reported via Telegram about five dead.

“Odessa: five Ukrainians dead and 18 wounded. And that’s just the ones we’ve been able to find” so far, Yermak announced.

“The number is likely to be higher,” he added, adding that among the dead is “a three-month-old baby.”

On Facebook, the Ukrainian Air Force highlighted that Russian forces fired a series of Tu-95 bomber missiles over the Caspian Sea.

Two missiles hit a military installation and two residential buildings. Two others were destroyed by the air defense system, the same source reported.

“The sole purpose of Russian missile attacks against Odessa is terror,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denounced on Twitter.

Kuleba called for the construction of “a wall between civilization and the barbarians who attack peaceful cities with missiles”.