China accuses US of meddling in Hong Kong elections

China has expressed opposition and outrage over the closure of the election-related YouTube account of John Lee, a candidate for the sixth term of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) by the US social media company Google.

Google removed candidate Lee’s campaign channel from its social media platform. The company’s justification was the sanctions imposed on him more than a year ago by the United States government. Lee served as a former Chief Administration Secretary in the Hong Kong government.

A spokesperson for the HKSAR government said on Friday that both the Hong Kong government and sectors of society are strongly opposed to the removal of the canal and express extreme outrage at any form of interference in the administrative region’s internal affairs by foreign forces.

According to the HKSAR statement, the deletion of candidate Lee’s YouTube channel affects the smooth running of the elections for the chief executive in the long term, as well as harming freedom of expression and disclosure of information, as well as justice and the impartiality of the internet.

“The so-called ‘sanctions’ imposed by the US are blatant interference in the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China,” said the Hong Kong government spokesman, stressing that the international community must fully recognize this fact.

The spokesperson further emphasized that the central government’s improvement in the HKSAR electoral system provided a robust safeguard for the full implementation of the “patriots running Hong Kong” principle.

The Electoral Committee subsector ordinary elections and the Legislative Council (LegCo) election were successfully held in September and December 2021, respectively.

The Hong Kong government, as in the past, will make every effort to ensure that the election of the HKSAR’s sixth-term chief executive is successfully held on May 8 in a fair, just and open manner, the spokesperson said. .

On Thursday (21), Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin also expressed firm opposition to the US measure. He stated that it is totally wrong and unfounded for certain US companies to voluntarily serve as Washington’s political tools to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, citing compliance with sanctions as an excuse.

“The US, for political purposes, has gone so far as to undermine freedom of expression and information sharing in order to interfere in Hong Kong affairs under various pretexts and disrupt the election of the HKSAR’s sixth-term chief executive, revealing America’s hypocrisy, double standards and malicious intent.”

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“We have this stern warning to some forces in the US and other Western countries that harbor bad intentions: stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and other internal affairs of China immediately,” Wang told a news conference.

He said China is determined to uphold national sovereignty, security and development interests, and Hong Kong’s lasting prosperity and stability.

“No pressure ploy or sabotage can affect the election of the chief executive or stem the overwhelming trend of a turn from chaos to stability in Hong Kong,” Wang said.

High-level US-China agricultural dialogue takes place in Iowa

China’s Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang addressed a large audience of farmers, business people and high-level officials Thursday at the US-China Agricultural Forum in Des Moines, Iowa.

Despite political tensions between the two countries, last year China bought a record amount of US products, which in turn helped boost US farmers.

The audience at the event celebrated the shared desire to see relations between the two countries return to a positive and productive path.

Xi Jinping stresses need to promote high-caliber talent in China’s science and technology

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized creating more high-caliber talent committed to the country’s development.

Xi made the remarks Thursday in a letter responding to senior professors at Beijing University of Science and Technology (USTB).

In the letter, the Chinese leader said that national revival urgently needs to cultivate a large number of moral and talented people.

He urged professors to cultivate high-caliber talent with ideals, skill and a spirit of devotion that can promote the innovative development of the steel industry and low-carbon development.

The Chinese president also called for efforts to turn China into a science and technology manufacturing giant.

Founded in 1952 as the Beijing Institute of Iron and Steel Technology, the USTB is known as the “cradle of iron and steel engineers” in China. It was the first institution focused on the country’s steel and iron industry since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

China’s securities regulator encourages equity investments

China’s securities agency issued a statement on Thursday to encourage institutional investors to invest more in equities to help weather short-term market fluctuations.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) encouraged institutions to allocate more of their assets to equities and improve long-term returns.

“It is important to maintain the concept of ‘non-intervention’ to stimulate the vitality of the market”, commented the president of the CSRC, Yi Huiman, during a meeting with major banks, insurance companies and social security funds.

On Thursday, China also unveiled its first private pension plan, which will allow employees to contribute up to 12,000 yuan ($1,855) to their pension fund accounts per year.

China to step up support for small businesses

With price stability as the top priority, China will keep its monetary policy stable and offer more support to small businesses and vulnerable groups hit by Covid-19. The statement was made by the head of the People’s Bank of China, Yi Gang, in a video speech this Friday (22) at the Boao Forum for Asia.

He commented that geopolitical tension has intensified global inflationary pressure and that China, being prepared for different challenges, has intensified support for the real economy with stable monetary policies.

“We are also ready to support small and medium enterprises with more instruments,” said Yi.

He also cited recent measures launched by the Chinese central bank that include the transfer of profits to the central government and 23 new measures aimed at supporting entities affected by Covid-19.

Shanghai to launch new campaigns against Covid-19

Shanghai will start a series of campaigns this Friday (22) to cut all Covid-19 transmission chains in condominiums as soon as possible. The announcement of the measures was made by the local authorities of the megalopolis, which is the financial center of China.

Layered community control measures will be carried out to minimize the movements and gatherings of people, in accordance with the arrangements of the Communist Party of China municipal committee and the local government.

The city will also adopt different policies for testing and screening for Covid-19 in different areas.

Shanghai has divided the entire city into areas belonging to three categories as part of its targeted efforts to overcome the recent resurgence, which are closed management areas, restrictive control areas and prevention areas.

Other campaigns include conducting epidemiological investigations, traditional Chinese medicine intervention, as well as cleaning and disinfection.

As of Thursday, Shanghai has reported 1,931 confirmed locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and 15,698 asymptomatic cases.

Shanghai automakers see output growth after Covid-19 restrictions

Shanghai automakers report steady growth in deliveries after resuming production after a more than three-week break as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak that affected the megacity.

Shanghai Deputy Mayor Zhang Wei said at a press conference this Friday (22) that on the 19th, SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle Company, China’s largest automaker, completed 200 deliveries, and Tesla, another major producer. , 600.

Production challenges remain because of bottlenecks in parts supply and difficulties in securing the return of workers, even as the city has reported a decline in virus cases in recent days.

Collaborative measures in place

Auto companies often have a long industrial chain, requiring supplier collaboration at every step of the process. Provinces and cities in the Yangtze River Delta (YRD) region have joined together to support the resumption of production by Shanghai’s auto companies.

Six freight logistics centers for critical goods and materials have been set up in Jiangsu Province, Zhejiang Province and Shanghai in the YRD region, with four of them already in operation.

In addition, the city has committed to issuing “digital passes” to company employees to expedite their return to work.