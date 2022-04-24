Covid-19: reinfection is higher among young people and women in Italy, says study – 23/04/2022

A study released this Saturday (23) by the ISS Institute (Italy’s Superior Health Institute) revealed that the risk of reinfection by covid-19 is increasing among women, young people between 12 and 49 years old and health professionals.

According to the report, the risk of getting the disease again is higher among those who were first diagnosed 210 days earlier, those who were not vaccinated or were immunized with at least one dose more than 120 days ago, compared to those who received a dose in four months.

The data also reveal that the mortality rate of the unvaccinated population over 5 years of age, in the period from February 25 to March 27, 2022, is about five times higher than for those vaccinated with a complete cycle in less than 120 years. days (8 deaths per 100,000/inhabitant) and 10 times higher than those vaccinated with boosters (4 deaths per 100,000/inhabitant).

According to the ISS, between August 24, 2021 and April 20 of this year, 357,379 cases of reinfection by covid-19 were reported, equivalent to 3.2% of the total reported cases. In the last week, the percentage of reinfections was 4.5% of the total cases, an increase compared to the previous week when it was 4.4%. Most were recorded in women, young people between 12 and 49 years and health professionals.