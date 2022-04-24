Dog is saved after falling into canal; VIDEO

One dog fell into canal was rescued by workers as he was being dragged through the water. The rescue took place on the 12th in Ecuador.

The video of the dog being rescued went viral on social media and gained thousands of views.



With the help of an excavator, a worker managed to get down to the water level and grab the dog that was coming down with the force of the current.

In an interview with local radio, the man stressed that he had only one chance to rescue the animal, which was tired and no longer had the strength to overcome the current.

Watch the moment the dog was saved.



The dog

The dog or dog (scientific name: Canis lupus familiaris), in Brazil also called dogis a mammal of the canid family, a subspecies of the wolf, and perhaps the oldest animal domesticated by humans.

In much of Brazil the terms “dog” and “dog” are used interchangeably. So, to refer to a furry, regardless of breed or size, both terms are valid. Just choose what you prefer.

Theories postulate that the gray wolf emerged on the Asian continent more than 100,000 years ago. Over the centuries, through domestication, humans have artificially selected dogs for their aptitudes, physical characteristics or types of behavior.

The result was a great diversity of canine breeds, which vary in coat and size within their own breeds, currently classified into different groups or categories. the designations mutt (in Brazil) or mongrel (in Portugal) are given to mixed breed dogs or crossbred descendants.

The affection and company of this animal are some of the reasons for the famous phrase: “The dog is man’s best friend“, since there is no record of friendship as strong and lasting between different species as that of human and dog.

This relationship appears in films, books and magazines, which even cite different real reports from different times and in different nations. Among the most famous dogs that lived and marked societies are Balto, Laika and Hachiko.

In cinema, Lassie is one of the most widespread names and, in animation, Pluto, Snoopy and Scooby-Doo have been part of the childhood of several generations for decades.



