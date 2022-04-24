‘Drug Fuhrer’: Hitler’s Unknown Addiction to Amphetamines and Other Narcotics

Adolf Hitler

Credit, Getty Images

For those who thought there was nothing more to write about Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich – two of the most talked about and told topics in history – there is a revelation that until now had gone almost unnoticed.

Hitler was “the Fuhrer of Drugs”. He was “a consummate addict whose veins were on the verge of collapsing as he retreated to the last of his bunkers”.

This is the extraordinary claim made in a book that was a bestseller in Germany and has now been translated into 18 languages, including Portuguese: “Der Totale Rausch” (“Total Delirium”).

The author, Norman Ohler, talks about Hitler’s relationship with drugs, including cocaine, heroin, morphine and, above all, the dangerous and highly addictive psychostimulant precursors of methamphetamine.

