Foods that lower cholesterol

What foods lower cholesterol? Cholesterol is essential for the body to function, however, having high levels of these lipids can increase your risk of suffering from coronary heart disease, as fatty deposits will form that will hamper blood flow and harden the arteries..

To fight the levels high cholesterol experts recommend a healthy diet with foods many different .



Being essential in the formation of hormones, the cholesterol must be good. That is, high levels of cholesterol harm health and attack the heart.

Consequently, food will be essential, therefore, a healthy diet with 7 foods will be essential to ensure good health.

What to eat to lower cholesterol?

the first of foods recommended is avocado. This superfood is a great ally when it comes to lowering the cholesterol . Although it must be taken into account that it provides a high level of calories. While, on the other hand, legumes favor the reduction of high cholesterol therefore, it is recommended to consume mainly lentils and chickpeas.



Following this line, nuts will be essential in the diet, although they should be roasted and unsalted. Cholesterol will be reduced significantly days after starting to consume walnuts and almonds in a portion equal to 40 grams per day.

To this we can add whole grains with no added sugar, where the main superfood will be oats.

Among the main foods to reduce high cholesterol find chia as it has high levels of omega-3, which helps to greatly reduce lipid levels.

In addition, spinach will play an essential role in cholesterol due to its fat-lowering properties.

While finally there is a group of foods essential for reducing bad cholesterol due to its source of anthocyanins.

In this group we find fruits such as raspberry or açaí. In addition, the eggplant skin contains high levels of this element, which will help us in our goal.

