Francis: Willing to Do Anything to End the War

The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano publishes a summary of the interview given by the Pope to the Argentine daily La Nación: “All war is anachronistic in this world and at this point of civilization”, the Holy See’s attempts to achieve peace “will never cease”

“I’m willing to do anything to make the war end.” In an interview with the Argentine newspaper “La Nación”, published on Thursday, April 21, Pope Francis bluntly reaffirmed the priority of achieving peace in Ukraine. Francis confirmed to journalist Joaquín Morales Solá that “there are always” efforts to achieve peace: “The Vatican never rests. I cannot tell you the details because they would no longer be diplomatic efforts. But the attempts will never cease.”

Asked about his visit on the morning of 25 February to the Embassy of the Russian Federation to the Holy See, located on Via della Conciliazione, the Pope said: “I went alone. I didn’t want anyone to accompany me. It was my personal responsibility. It was a decision that I took it on a waking night thinking about Ukraine. It is clear to those who want to see things as they are that I was indicating to the government that it can end the war immediately. To be honest, I wanted to do something so that there was not even one more death in Ukraine, not even one more, and I’m willing to do anything.

And about the motivations that triggered the war, the Pontiff said: “All war is anachronistic in this world and at this point of civilization. That’s why I publicly kissed the Ukrainian flag. It was a gesture of solidarity with their dead, their families and those who were forced to emigrate”. Furthermore, regarding the possibility of his trip to Kiev, the Pontiff explained: “I cannot do anything that jeopardizes higher objectives, which are the end of the war, a truce, or at least a humanitarian corridor. would the Pope go to Kiev if the war continued the next day?”

“Why do you never mention Putin or Russia?” To this question from the journalist, Francis replied: “A Pope never appoints a head of state, much less a country, who is superior to his head of state.” Francis also spoke of the “very good” relationship and a possible meeting with Moscow’s Patriarch Kirill. “I regret that the Vatican had to cancel a second meeting with Patriarch Kirill, which we had planned for June in Jerusalem. But our diplomacy considered that a meeting between us at this time could lead to a lot of confusion. I have always promoted interreligious dialogue. When I was Archbishop of Buenos Aires, I brought together Christians, Jews and Muslims in a fruitful dialogue. It was one of the initiatives I’m most proud of. It’s the same policy I promote at the Vatican. As you’ve heard me say many times, to agreement is superior to conflict.”