Free Fire: how to call a friend back in the ‘Chama a Tropa!’ of April | Shoot games

A new event to invite friends back to Free Fire is on from this Saturday (23). The “Call the Troop!” is part of “Tales of Free Fire: The First Battle” and follows the traditional dynamics already known by players: inviting users who have not entered Garena’s Battle Royale for more than a week to return to the game. The more people invited return to the game, the more rewards the invitee receives. In addition, those who return also win prizes.
Free Fire Tales event brings many rewards — Photo: Reproduction/Igor Dantas
It is worth mentioning that there is a maximum limit of seven people who can return through the invitations. Above that, the player no longer receives rewards. See below for more details on goals and awards:
- Call a friend back: 1 Friendship Pack + 1,500 Universal Shards
- Call three friends back: 3 Friendship Packs + 2 Diamond Tickets
- Call five friends back: 5 Friendship Packs + 3 Diamond Tickets
- Call seven friends back: 7 Friendship Packs + 5 Diamond Tickets
How to call friend back
Step 1. Tap the events icon located on the right side of the lobby;
Icon gives access to the events interface — Photo: Reproduction/Igor Dantas
Step 2. Tap the “Tales of Free Fire: The First Battle” tab and then search for “Chama a Tropa!”;
Invite up to seven friends to win all event rewards — Photo: Reproduction/Igor Dantas
Step 3. On the right part of the screen, tap one of the “Call Back” buttons;
Tap one of the buttons to invite friends — Photo: Reproduction/Igor Dantas
Step 4. In the pop-up that will appear, tap on “Invite” and share the invitation link with the friend you want to call back to Free Fire;
Tap “Invite” to send the invitation to the friend — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo
Tales of Free Fire: The First Battle
The event “Tales of Free Fire: The First Battle” arrived at Free Fire bringing several news and rewards for players. Among the highlights is the game’s first animated short, “How to Light the Flame”, which tells the story of the character Hayato and the Yagami family. Additionally, by logging in daily and completing quests, players earn skins and tickets.
with information from Free Fire Universe