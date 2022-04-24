Google doodle shows effects of climate change on Earth

posted on 04/22/2022 10:56



(credit: Playback/Google)

This Friday (22/4) is celebrated World Earth Day and Google decided to honor the planet in Doodle showing the effects of climate change in different parts of the world.

The Doodle was customized with some time lapses made from Google Earth logs. The main image is an animation showing the melting of the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania between the years 1986 and 2020.

The presentation also alerts to the accelerated thaw of the so-called permafrost in various locations around the world, such as the African continent, Greenland, Germany and Australia. According to Google, this is one of the most urgent causes of our time.

“Using real time-lapse images from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, Doodle shows the impact of climate change in four different locations on our planet,” says Google in a press release posted on its Google Discovery platform.

According to the company, several images will take turns on the Google home screen to show the effects of climate change. In addition to Kilimanjaro, the Doodle also shows the changes at Greenland Glacier Retreat in Denmark, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and Harz Forest in Germany.

On this Earth Day, our #GoogleDoodle reflects the importance of talking about climate change and its effects on the planet ???? Developed from Google Earth imagery, it shows the impacts of deforestation, pollution and global warming over the years. pic.twitter.com/XB9uyCbztd — Google Brazil (@googlebrasil) April 22, 2022





About World Earth Day

The date was created in 1970 in the United States, as a manifestation of ecological issues. The date, which was initially celebrated only in the cities of Washington, New York and Portland, is now celebrated all over the world.

World Earth Day is a reminder of the dangers of climate change, deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as protecting endangered species of animals and plants.