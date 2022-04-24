Health has difficulty hiring doctors – GAZ – Notícias de Santa Cruz do Sul e Região

The Municipal Health Department of Santa Cruz do Sul is facing difficulties to hire doctors for the basic health network of the municipality. According to the holder of the portfolio, Daniela Dumke, the problem occurs at a regional level and mainly affects the care provided to children at Hospitalzinho and also at Cemai. The demand for these services has increased significantly in recent weeks, and the shortage of professionals results in queues, slowness and complaints from users.

Daniela says that the Municipality is not measuring efforts to place more doctors at the entrance doors of health services. However, the difficulty reaches the entire Rio Pardo Valley. “Recently, I was in a meeting with the 13th Regional Health Coordination and the other secretaries were reporting the same problem,” she said in an interview with Radio Gazeta FM 107.9. “It is an orientation from Mayor Helena for us to increase the number of professionals. We have a company that helps us and it is not succeeding either,” she said. The increase in demand is also perceived at a regional level.

“Locations are overcrowded, demand is increasing and the lack of professionals to hire is unfortunately real in the daily life of the region”. When commenting on the causes of this surge in the search for care, Daniela Dumke highlighted that the reason is not only the temperature variation of the last few weeks, but also the return of normality after the pandemic has cooled down. “We came from two years of little contact with other people. The use of the mask, whether you like it or not, also helped to protect some diseases”, observed the secretary.

One of the ways to protect against the flu and other respiratory complications, vaccination is advancing at a slow pace in Santa Cruz. Since April 4th, Influenza immunization is available to people aged 60 and over and healthcare professionals. Three weeks after the start of the campaign, however, coverage reached 30% and 31% of the total number of people from these groups in the municipality, respectively. Due to this low adherence, the State government is already studying anticipating the next phase of the campaign, which will include children from 6 months to under 5 years old, as early as next week.

Cemai

Regarding the slowness at Cemai, Daniela pointed out that about 80% of the demands at the place are for less serious respiratory complications. “Cemai is characterized to provide urgent and emergency care. Of course, no one will be left unattended, but when more critical situations arrive, they have priority,” she explains. As a result, elective and non-urgent care takes longer. The orientation of the Secretary of Health to the population is to first look for the basic network before heading to Cemai and Hospitalzinho.

