How to cure cold sores? – MT Scenario

Surely you are familiar with lip herpes, because until seven out of ten Spaniards can develop it.

It is a viral infection caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV) that causes lesions, mainly on the lips, consisting of painful blisters.



After the first infection, the virus will live with us forever and may manifest again, although the symptoms will decrease over the years.

Various types of herpes simplex virus

There are two types of HSV: HSV-1 and HSV-2, the former is spread by lip contact i.e. mouth to mouth and mainly causes what is known as cold sores and to a lesser extent, genital herpes while HSV-2 is transmitted by sexual transmission and causes genital herpes.

In both cases, “it is very important to know that they are chronic infections that have no cure and that in most cases those who suffer are asymptomatic or their symptoms are mild and not recognized as herpes, so many people do not know they have it”, insists pharmacist Amanda Dutruc, from DosFarma. In this case, we will talk about the treatments and medicines for cold sores.

It’s a very contagious infection

It is important to note that cold sores are highly contagious. Therefore, if we suffer from a cold sore, we must exercise extreme caution and avoid kissing, sharing cups, cutlery or other kitchen utensils with other people. Towels should also not be shared and oral sex should be avoided.



There are creams with medicines without a prescription

They contain antivirals that, while not eliminating the virus, speed up healing or even prevent a new outbreak from occurring. There are different formats, in tablets or creams. The latter are sold without a prescription and are most effective when used on early symptoms. In any case, our doctor should recommend the best treatment to follow.

A cotton pad or cold compress relieves

Another effective remedy that does not cause any harm is to apply a cold compress to the affected area or a cotton pad. This remedy helps reduce redness, removes crusts and promotes healing. Also, pain reliever creams can be applied to relieve the pain that cold sores can cause. In this case, it is necessary to consult the pharmacist or doctor.

Some balms are preventive

They are not curative, but they help to prevent the appearance of lesions caused by cold sores. They are used daily, are hydrating and create a protective film against herpes triggers thanks to their natural oils. In addition, they usually contain some type of UV filter, so they also protect from the sun’s rays.

Grandma’s Medicines Work

Traditionally, some plants and natural products have been applied to cure cold sores. As the infectious disease expert tells us, the most common are synthetic beeswax ointments. If applied at the beginning of their appearance, they can help to reduce the duration of the outbreak. Other plants that have also been used in cream form are rhubarb and sage.

Garlic for cold sores is effective

It is another one of the home remedies used to treat fever and quickly get rid of the scabs that occur. This food contains a substance, allicin, with antimicrobial action. According to popular tradition, raw and crushed garlic is applied to the lesion.

The Best Medicine: Stay Immune Strong

Finally, the best remedy to prevent the onset of cold sores outbreaks is to have a strong immune system. For this it is important not to be tired and get enough sleep, as this will strengthen our defenses. Reducing emotional stress, maintaining a balanced diet, and practicing healthy habits such as not smoking or drinking too much alcohol will help. In addition, it is advisable to exercise regularly.

