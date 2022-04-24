Mayor of Brusque is hospitalized with dengue; SC has 33 municipalities at an epidemic level of the disease | Santa Catarina

THE mayor of brusque Ari Vequi, was hospitalized this Saturday afternoon (23) because of the dengue , informed the municipality. On Friday (22), he transferred the position to the vice, Gilmar Doerner. Brusque and 32 other municipalities in Santa Catarina have an epidemic level of dengue, according to a bulletin from the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina (Dive) on Thursday (21). in total, 16 people died because of the disease in the state in 2022 (see further below).

According to the city hall, Vequi is hospitalized at Hospital Imigrantes. The politician began to show symptoms on Sunday (17). On Wednesday (20), he was diagnosed with dengue. Gilmar Doerner is in the position of mayor until next Friday (29).

Vequi’s doctor, Humberto Fornari, said that new tests released this Saturday pointed to a get worse in blood levels, mainly in the number of platelets. “This entails a greater risk of bleeding, and therefore, I understand that it is prudent to hospitalize the patient for monitoring to be carried out in the hospital ward, mainly to avoid a hemorrhagic condition”, he details. Humberto also informs that the health situation is stable and inspire care.

Santa Catarina has 33 cities at the level of dengue epidemic

Dengue situation in SC

From January 2nd to Thursday, Santa Catarina, according to Dive, registered 20,539 confirmed cases of denguewhich is transmitted by mosquito Aedes aegypti. Of this total, 16 people died. See below for more details of the deaths:

Blumenau, male, 94 years old

Brusque, male, 81 years old

Brusque, female, 59 years old

Brusque, female, 100 years old

Caibi: male, 72 years old

Chapeco: female, 86 years old

Chapeco: male, 73 years old

Chapeco: male, 66 years old

Colonel Freitas, male, 66 years old

Criciúma: male, 40 years old

Ita: male, 72 years old

Joinville, male, 65 years old

Palm hearts: male, 82 years old

Palm hearts: male, 78 years old

Romelândia: male, 61 years old

Xanxerê, male, 51 years old

The cities at the epidemic level of the disease are: Belmonte, Itá, Iporã do Oeste, Maravilha, Romelândia, Guaraciaba, Seara, Mondaí, Coronel Freitas, Palmitos, Abelardo Luz, São José do Cedro, Caibi, Caxambu do Sul, Flor do Sertão, Concordia, Xanxerê, Tunápolis, Santa Helena, Ascurra, São Miguel do Oeste, Brusque, Águas Frias, Peritiba, Cunha Porã, Cordillera Alta, Joinville, Xavantina, Santa Terezinha do Progresso, Wealth, Bombinhas, Nova Itaberaba and Iraceminha.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines the level of epidemic transmission when the incidence rate is greater than 300 dengue cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

2 of 3 Females of Aedes aegypti can live, on average, 30 days. — Photo: César Favacho/Personal Archive Aedes aegypti females can live an average of 30 days. — Photo: César Favacho/Personal Archive

Of the 295 municipalities in Santa Catarina, 126 were considered by Dive to be infested by the mosquito Aedes aegypti.

3 of 3 Map shows the 126 municipalities infested by the Aedes aegypti mosquito — Photo: Reproduction/Dive Map shows the 126 municipalities infested by the Aedes aegypti mosquito — Photo: Reproduction/Dive

The first manifestation of dengue is high fever (39° to 40°C) of sudden onset, which lasts from two to seven days, associated with headache, weakness, body, joint and back pain.

Spots on the body are also symptoms and are present in 50% of cases, and can affect the face, trunk, arms and legs. Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting may also be present.

Dive’s recommendation is that anyone who has symptoms should seek a health service.

The Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance issued guidelines to prevent the proliferation of the mosquito:

avoid using dishes in potted plants – if using them, put sand to the rim;

store bottles with the neck facing downwards;

keep trash cans covered;

keep the water tanks always sealed, without any opening, especially the water tanks;

plants such as bromeliads should be avoided as they accumulate water;

treat the pool water with chlorine and clean it once a week;

keep drains closed and unclogged;

brush the animals’ food and water pots at least once a week;

remove water accumulated on slabs;

flush at least once a week in seldom used toilets;

keep the toilet lid closed;

avoid accumulating debris, as it can become a focus for the dengue mosquito;

report the existence of possible outbreaks of Aedes aegypti to the Municipal Health Department;

if you have symptoms of dengue, chikungunya fever or zika virus, look for a health unit for care

