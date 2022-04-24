meteor explodes twice in Sorocaba

A meteor exploded twice in the sky of Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, at 19:17 on Wednesday (20). The explosion caused an intense light.

The record was made by physicist Marco Centurion, who does volunteer work in meteor research and monitoring by the Bramon (Brazilian Meteor Monitoring) network, and maintains an observation station at his home.

In an Instagram post, Centurion said that analysis of the meteor’s trajectory and other data is being done by Bramon.

The physicist believes that the double explosion occurred because the meteorite had a denser mass or because it was a larger than normal celestial body.

“The average size of a meteor is equivalent to that of a penny. When it enters the atmosphere, it collides with the layer of gases in the atmosphere and heats up until it explodes, turning to dust. In this case, probably, the first layer exploded and still mass remained, which also glowed and generated the second explosion,” he explained.

Bramon volunteers are spread throughout Brazil and keep cameras and telescopes pointed at the sky and turned on every night. After registration, the operator analyzes and shares the captured images.

Almost nothing escapes these curious ‘looks’ at the sky. On April 3 this year, a small asteroid exploded over the state of Amazonas, forming a large fireball in the central region of the state. Fragments of this meteorite may have reached the ground.

The first of the most famous meteor showers of the year, the Lyrids, has been active since April 14th. But it was last night (22) that she reached her peak. That is, when more luminous trails of the phenomenon (popularly known as shooting stars) could be seen crossing the skies.

Despite being more intense in the Northern Hemisphere, where up to 20 meteors can occur per hour, Lyrids is also visible from Brazil. Here, this number was between 10 and 15 — the further north of the country, the more chances of being able to observe.

* With information from Estadão Content