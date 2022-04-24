Microsoft? New clues about potential Ubisoft buyers surface on the internet

A new report from Kotaku, based on testimonials from developers and former Ubisoft employees, further fuels rumors about athe possible acquisition of the company French by private equity firms. The article also talks about how work on the upcoming Far Cry, Ghost Recon, and Assassin’s Creed is progressing slowly compared to plans.

For those unfamiliar with the matter, Blooberg released a report yesterday stating that the Ubisoft is attracting the attention of several companies, including Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co., who are beginning to study the company before eventually moving forward.

Kotaku’s sources basically confirm these rumors and added that the Ubisoft has partnered with several companies external consulting firms to manage various parts of their business in recent years. In many cases this practice is adopted to make a business more profitable, but according to Kotaku sources, Ubisoft’s goal in this case is reorder your books for a possible sale.

In 2018, CEO Yves Guillemot rejected the hostile takeover of Vivendi, securing funds from Tencent and other companies. But some Kotaku sources who work or have worked at Ubisoft say that after a 35-year career, Guillemot is looking for a gaming business “emergency exit”, since his son Charlie left the company last year. Remember, Ubisoft is a company with a family tradition, but that could be stopped with a possible acquisition.

Kotaku adds that Ubisoft is also suffering from team problemswith a number of senior talent leaving the company, workplace disputes that erupted in 2020, and problems with the development of large triple A projects.

Bloomberg’s report is quoted that the next Assassin’s Creed actually originates from a DLC Valhalla and will be used as an “agreement”. Meanwhile, Kotaku sources say development on the upcoming Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Ghost Recon is progressing at a slow pace compared to the company’s original plans.

When asked about the matter by Kotaku, a Ubisoft spokesperson commented:

“We do not comment on rumors or speculation. Ubisoft has unparalleled creative and productive capabilities, with over 20,000 talented people collaborating in our global game development studios. Thanks to them and our long term approach and desire. we have built some of the strongest private labels in the industry and we have many new brands and promising projects on the horizon. We also have one of the industry’s largest and most diverse portfolios, leading edge technologies and services and a broad spectrum, and as a result, we are ideally placed to take advantage of the industry’s rapid growth and emerging platform opportunities. “

We will therefore see the next market movements. Clearly, the acquisition of Ubisoft could drastically change the balance of the current gaming industry.

The potential buyers have not yet been fully revealed, but many believe that Microsoft may be among the bidders as the company has acquired several publishers such as Bethesda and is in the process of finalizing with Activision Blizzard.

Source