Ministry of Health confirms three more deaths from dengue in RS

The Health Department of Rio Grande do Sul (SES) confirmed this Saturday (23) three more deaths from dengue in the state. In all, there are eight deaths caused by the disease this year, in addition to more than 10,000 confirmed cases.

The new numbers released by the SES increase the concern in RS, which is on high alert against the disease since last Wednesday (20). The most recent confirmed deaths occurred with residents of Horizontina (the second to have occurred in the city), Dois Irmãos and Boa Vista do Buricá. Before these, deaths had already been confirmed in residents of Chapada, Cristal do Sul, Horizontina, Jaboticaba and Igrejinha. Last year, in all, Rio Grande do Sul recorded 11 deaths from the disease. In 2020, there were six.

According to the folder, the State currently has 442 municipalities considered to be infested by Aedes aegypti. This is the largest number of cities in this situation in the historical series of monitoring, carried out since 2000.

In comparison with the same period last year (first 15 weeks of the year), 2022 already has more than double the number of confirmed autochthonous cases (when contamination occurs within RS). There were 3,906 cases last year against 10,536 this year. This year recorded even more 1,900 imported cases, when the person resides in RS but the infection by the disease occurred in another state.

Of the autochthonous cases confirmed this year, 61% are concentrated in eight cities: Porto Alegre (1,504 cases), Lajeado (1,215), Parobé (885), Igrejinha (801), Rodeio Bonito (716), Arroio do Meio (495), Dois Irmãos (475) and Estancia Velha (380).

how to prevent

The expressive number of cases and the wide distribution of the insect in Rio Grande do Sul lead the SES to reinforce prevention measures with the population. The main action is the elimination of places with standing water, which serve as points for the development of mosquito larvae. This proliferation occurs in greater volume at this time of year, which combines high temperatures with more recurrent rains.

Aedes aegypti is on average less than one centimeter in size, dark and with white streaks on its feet, head and body. The mosquito usually has its circulation intensified in the summer, due to the combination of the warmer temperature and rains. To reproduce, it needs places with standing water. Therefore, care to avoid their proliferation seeks to eliminate these possible breeding sites, preventing the birth of the mosquito.

About dengue and symptoms

Dengue manifests as an acute febrile illness, which can present a broad clinical spectrum: while most patients recover after a mild and self-limiting clinical course, a small proportion progress to severe disease.

All age groups are equally susceptible to the disease, but older people and those with chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure are at greater risk of developing severe cases and other complications that can lead to death.

Usually, the first manifestation of dengue is high fever (greater than 38°C), of sudden onset, which usually lasts from 2 to 7 days, accompanied by headache, body and joint pain, in addition to prostration, weakness, pain behind the eyes, and red patches on the skin. Rashes and itchy skin can also occur.

The alarm signals are so called because they signal plasma leakage and/or hemorrhages that can lead the patient to severe shock and death. The severe form of the disease includes intense and continuous abdominal pain, nausea, persistent vomiting and mucosal bleeding.