New PlayStation Plus gets global premiere dates; check out

After revealing the mysterious Project Spartacus, Sony has revealed some additional details of the new PlayStation Plus, the subscription for PS4 and PS5 owners that aims to unite the services of Plus and PS Now. Today, the company announced the official launch dates for global markets, which include different days and months for each region of the world.

According to PlayStation, the PlayStation Plus release schedule is as follows:

Asia (excluding Japan) – May 23, 2022

Japan – June 1, 2022

Americas (and Brazil) – June 13, 2022

Europe – June 22, 2022

An update on the new PlayStation Plus local plan: https://t.co/jPXTUwIKXJ pic.twitter.com/phmFua600f — PlayStation Brasil (@PlayStation_BR) April 22, 2022

In addition, Sony announced that 30 new markets will have access to cloud technology, allowing the subscription of the Premium plan, among them: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia (still no news for the Brazilian market, which will have the Deluxe plan instead, a cheaper version without cloud games).

The good part is that fans most eager to check out the backwards compatible games (which could include four titles from the series Siphon Filter) and the games that will be in the “Sony Game Pass” will be able to get an idea as early as May 23, the day the service launches in Asia.

What is the new PlayStation Plus?

For those on the outside, PlayStation Plus will change: there are now three different plans (and a fourth plan adapted for Brazil and other markets without Sony’s cloud technology) that will offer downloadable games in a similar way to Xbox Game Pass and a catalog of backward compatible games for PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 – the latter only via the cloud.

For those who already enjoy or plan to use the current benefits, there is the most basic plan, Essential, which offers two free games per month, discounts, cloud saves and permission to play online. However, there are two new plans that cost more: Extra and Premium.

In Extra, players will have more than 400 games from Sony studios and third parties to play, which includes PS4 and PS5 games – in addition to the other benefits of the Essential plan. Premium, on the other hand, brings all of the aforementioned, but with the possibility of playing 340 backwards compatible games for PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3, playing in the cloud of classic games and the chance to test some new games for a certain amount of hours without having to buy them.

However, as Brazil does not have access to cloud technology, a fourth plan and exclusive to selected markets was created: the Deluxe. It has the same benefits as Premium, but without the cloud technology, which makes it cheaper. Check the prices below:

PlayStation Plus Essential

BRL 34.90 per month

BRL 84.90 per quarter

BRL 199.90 per year

PlayStation Plus Extra

BRL 52.90 per month

R$139.90 per quarter

BRL 339.90 per year

PlayStation Plus Deluxe (since Premium does not exist in Brazil)