Offer: iPhone 13 256GB 30% off

THE iPhone 13 remains a good choice for those looking for a smartphone that is powerful enough and with a relatively large screen, but at the same time is not willing to spend a fortune on a Pro model.

It has a 6.1″ screen, the powerful A15 Bionic processor, a dual camera system (with wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses), plus a battery that is sure to last all day.

If you are after this model, today we are bringing you a good offer. THE Magazine Luiza is selling the model 256GBin midnight, pink or red colors — part of the (PRODUCT)RED project — by BRL 5,999.

If we take into account that the listed price of this model here in Brazil is R$8,599, we are facing a discount of 30%. It is worth noting that this amount can still be paid in up to 10 installments on credit cards.

For those who prefer to pay in cash, the value drops to BRL 5,699.05which represents a still very good discount from 26% compared to Apple’s spot price of R$7,739.10.

