Patients fight in court for Argentine medicine against cystic fibrosis through SUS: ‘I want to live again’ | Santa Catarina

at least two patients from Santa Catarina fight in court to get for the Unified Health System (SUS) an Argentinian medicine that helps in the treatment against cystic fibrosis.

Since they were born, the two women have gone through painful procedures. to face the genetic disease, rare and progressivewhich primarily affects secretion-producing cells in the lungs. And the routine of hospitalizations and care has left Patricia Andrade exhausted.

“My life is more in the hospital than at home. I can’t take it anymore. I want to go back to living, doing my own thing. I can’t do it anymore. [O medicamente] It’s a hope of life for us”, he vents.

Patrícia is 39 years old and discovered the disease only at 22, even though she was hospitalized for nine months as a baby and with the recurring returns to the hospital during all this time while she was not diagnosed.

“Since there [quando nasceu] I started having these crises. [Neste tempo] I only had respiratory problems, pneumonia, infections and hospitalizations”, he says.

Luana Coelho Bylaardt, 23, discovered the disease at the age of 9. Since the discovery, she has been treated for the disease. Even so, there was a severe progression, which led the patient to use of daily oxygen, and indication for lung transplantation, because her lung capacity is only 25%.

According to pulmonologist Adriana Kanabben, one of the main manifestations of the disease is pulmonary, as it results in a series of changes in the airways.

“Our defense mechanism, which is the production of mucus and occurs naturally, in patients with cystic fibrosis the mucus is more adhered, dehydrated. It is more impacted in the airways, and this leads to more recurrent infections and pneumonia”, he explains.

The disease makes it difficult to absorb nutrients and increases the risk of contracting infections, leading to hospitalizations, long-term use of strong antibiotics and medications, which can cause liver and kidney problems. That’s why the need for more efficient medicines, which are not offered by the Unified Health System (SUS).

“In Brazil, what we are told is that it is still very expensive and that clinical evidence is lacking. And we know that this is not the case, we follow patients from other countries. What is lacking is the agility of the pharmaceutical industry and the government so that patients have access to the latest medicine”, says Débora Ferreira, president of the Santa Catarina Association for Mucoviscidotic Assistance.

In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a drug called trikaftarecommended for patients with cystic fibrosis, as is the case of Luana. THE Trikafta costs around $30,000 a month.

But there are other options, one Argentine pharmaceutical company launched a generic called Trixacar, the monthly dose costs US$ 3 thousand, around R$ 15 thousand. She has filed a lawsuit for the federal government to provide the drugs. And, while she waits for the court decision, she is looking for alternatives to be able to buy the generic from Argentina, through an online crowdfunding.

“I’m already able to go a few hours a day without oxygen, do physical exercises to strengthen myself. These are very significant things, like taking a foot bath, making my bed, climbing a flight of stairs, things I couldn’t do a month ago “, says Luna.

