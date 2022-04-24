Pentagon surprised by speed with which Starlink stopped Russian cyberattack – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



Starlink successfully stopped a Russian cyberattack attempt to block the platform’s internet signal in Ukraine, the Pentagon revealed.

The most surprising, as revealed this Wednesday to Insider Dave Tremper, from the US Department of Defense, was the speed in blocking the cyberattack. For the Pentagon official, the US military would not have been able to stop the attack as quickly as the Starlink team..

A day after this attempted cyberattack, Starlink had already “released a line of code and blocked the issue, the threat having ceased to be effective“, said Dave Tremper. The head of the digital warfare office praised the Starlink countermeasure: “The way they did it was surprising to me..”

It is a very interesting case study to observe the agility that Starlink had in its ability to address the problem. The way Starlink was able to update itself when a threat appeared, we also have to be able to have that agility.”

Also at the conference, Brigadier General Tad Clark, from the US Air Force, explained that the country had to design a new system against electromagnetic warfare to be “more resilient and speedy”, in order to respond to future threats “in a faster, more lethal and resilient way”.

On March 24, Elon Musk, owner of the internet company through SpaceX, had stated that, to that date, Starlink had “resisted all attempts at attack and interference”.