PS4 version 30% off on Amazon

Amazon is bringing an unmissable opportunity to soulslike fans. For a limited period, consumers will be able to purchase the PS4 version of Elden Ring with a 30% discount, which starts at R$ 279.90 and is for only BRL 215.91. In addition, there are special conditions for Prime subscribers.

At the retailer, FromSoftware’s new title, with the Amazon Indica seal of recommendation, has shipping via the e-commerce network itself, secure payment and refund policies. In addition, regions of the country are eligible for the fastest delivery service, with the option to pay in up to 7x interest free the total purchase amount.

It is worth mentioning: the original price is R$ 279.90 and you can return at any time. So don’t miss this chance!

The PS4 version guarantees a free upgrade to the PS5. When moving to the next generation, Elden Ring players will see frame rates of up to 60 FPS, 4K resolution, faster loading times, and DualSense controller support (haptic feedback and adaptive triggers).

New Elden Ring update

Speaking of Elden Ring, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware released patch 1.04 last Tuesday (19), which brought increased attack stats for all weapons and improvements to spells and enchantments. Additionally, the update expanded the NPC Patches quest and implemented more events across the Midlands. Find out all through this link!