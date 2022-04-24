Russia proposes to replace GPS with Russian Glonass navigation system on all planes

Image: John Christian Fjellestad / CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons





Russian space agency Roscosmos will submit technical proposals to the Russian Ministry of Transport and aviation agency Rosaviatsia to replace GPS systems with Glonass equipment, which will be able to receive signals from the Chinese navigation system, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday. (22), according to the Russian news agency TASS.

“Today we will send to the Ministry of Transport and to Rosaviatsia our technical proposals on the replacement of GPS by Glonass equipment that will also be able to receive the navigation signal from the Chinese orbital navigation system Beidou, with whose administration we have interacted successfully for eight years”said the head of Roscosmos on his Telegram channel.

Roscosmos previously warned that the US-developed GPS system could be turned off as Russian airlines continued to rent and buy foreign planes and ignore the requirement to install Glonass equipment, Rogozin said.

“Now they will have to look for a solution in a hurry. This solution is unique: installing Glonass stations at all airports to provide the high-precision navigation signal and installing Glonass receivers on all operational aircraft in our country,” said the head of Roscosmos.





Russian daily Izvestia reported earlier, citing a letter from Rosaviatsia’s deputy director Dmitry Yadrov to State Air Traffic Management Corporation CEO Igor Moiseyenko and the heads of the agency’s interregional branches that the aviation watchdog recommended airlines to prepare for flights without using the US global positioning system (GPS).

He cited the possibility of the GPS signal being disconnected or blocked, or even having “false attacks” during flights over the Kaliningrad region, the Black Sea, near Finland and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The head of Roscosmos warned in March that the United States was considering disconnecting Russia from the GPS system. He stressed that there should be no concern about this because Russia operated the Glonass domestic satellite navigation system, developed during the Cold War era.



