Russian energy embargo would raise oil prices, warns Ukraine

Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said a potential European embargo on Russian energy would significantly raise fuel prices. He expressed support for tariffs on oil and natural gas imports as an alternative.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Marchenko said an embargo would drive prices so high that Russia could still earn significant revenue from sales elsewhere. “A total embargo only gives Russia additional money because I believe the price of oil and gas will go up to huge levels,” he said.

+ Turkey decides to close airspace to Russian aircraft

His remarks stem from concerns raised earlier this week by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The European Union and the US discuss how to reduce the gains Russia makes from oil and gas sales to Europe.

+ Expert reveals the secret of stock market billionaires. Enroll now and learn!

The Ukrainian finance minister further stated that the money raised in a potential tariff applied to Russia could be used to support Ukraine in the war.

In addition to adopting tariffs on oil and gas imports, European and US officials discussed the possibility of placing payments for Russian energy in a kind of escrow.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat