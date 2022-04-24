S in Brazil? See other presidential pardons granted around the world – Politics

Deputy Daniel Silveira received presidential pardon after being sentenced in the Supreme Court (photo: Ed Alves/CB)

The Instituto da Graça, a measure used by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to overturn the conviction against Federal Deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) made by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), a resource considered “rare” in the world. during the president’s live on Thursday (4/21), Tiradentes’ holiday and Brasília’s birthday, it was quickly published in the Diário Oficial da União (DOU) on the same night and caused a wide discussion about the constitutionality of the act, since that the case was not final and Silveira had not yet served the sentence for the conviction. Measures like this are nothing new in international law. In the United States, Peru, Spain, Argentina and the United Kingdom, pardons and forfeitures have already been granted in different contexts and times.

According to Carlos Henrique Jund, head of the Jund Advogados Associados office, the constitutional pardon is a private act of the President of the Republic. “The Federal Constitution establishes as an act of clemency that does not disrespect the separation of powers, even because several constitutions in the world also provide for equivalent provisions”, he said.

According to specialist in Constitutional and Electoral Law Acacio Miranda da Silva Filho, the difference is that the pardon is aimed at a group of people and establishes a series of criteria for approval. Already grace is directed to a single person. “I think it is the most emblematic case in the United States, because there is an institute called ‘grace’ with exactly the same dynamics here. THE [Donald] Trump, as soon as he lost the election, graced a number of people, especially politicians linked to him and criminally implicated because of the facts that led to his impeachment request,” he said.

In the last hours as president of the United States, Donald Trump granted pardon to 73 people, in addition to granting a reduction of the sentence to another 70. Among those honored were Stephen Bannon, who headed his election campaign. Under the US Constitution, the president’s pardon is only valid for federal crimes, not for those that violate local or even state laws. Furthermore, it cannot be used to overturn or influence impeachment cases.

“Diverting from this absolutely legitimate institute, and from then on, it is a duty of the National Congress to carry out eventual changes. Until then, who regulates the institute is the Law of Criminal Executions, which establishes that ‘a pardon is granted and a copy of the decree is attached to the records, the Judge declares the sentence extinct'”, Jund said.

“Since the redemocratization of 1988, this resource is not used. The common pardon takes place every year end, but grace is not. If you consider that in a democracy, the head of government is accountable to the population every four or five years, the population as a whole does not digest it well for him to grace a convict. Therefore, it is not common in any country,” said Accio.

in other countries

U.S

Under the US Constitution, the President has the power to overturn a conviction for federal crimes, except in cases of impeachment. Former US President Donald Trump used the resource after losing the 2020 elections. In the last hours of the Trumpist government, he graced 73 people – several of them politicians and personalities allied to him.

United Kingdom

In British law, there is the institute of the “royal prerogative of mercy”, according to which the queen has the power to annul convictions. The ancient mechanism, being used, for example, to pardon pirates sentenced to death in 1717. In 2020, it was used to reduce the sentence of Steven Gallant, sentenced to 15 years in prison for murder, after Gallant acted to stop a terrorist attack. in 2019, at the bridge of London.Spain

In an attempt to improve the troubled relationship between the capital and the northeast region of Spain. In 2019, the Spanish government granted a pardon to the nine Catalan separatist leaders arrested for participating in events linked to the attempted separation from Catalonia. All pardoned had received sentences of between nine and 13 years in prison in October of that year.

Peru

In Latin America, the Peruvian case occurred in 2017, when the then president of Peru, Pablo Kuczynski, granted a humanitarian pardon to former president Alberto Fujimori (1990 and 2000). Fujimori was serving a 25-year sentence in a closed regime for human rights abuses, corruption and announcing to death squads. The pardon caused controversy in national and international law and ended up being revoked 10 months later. But in March 2022, the Constitutional Court of Peru approved an appeal that allowed his release.

“Fujimori’s case was a little different. He committed crimes against human rights, and for that we have the international criminal court, with universal jurisdiction; So you had the jurisdiction of Peru, you had the jurisdiction of the international court, and so there was an overlap. He could not be graced with the possibility of being tried internationally”, explained Accio.

Argentina

In 2007, it was the case of Justia hermana that annulled the pardons granted in 1990 to former dictators Jorge Videla and Emilio Massera. They were sentenced to life imprisonment in 1985 as responsible for state terrorist plans. Among the crimes are the theft of babies during the dictatorship (1976-1983), responsibility in the Condor Plan and the appropriation of assets from the disappeared. They were pardoned in 1990 by former president Carlos Menem (1989-1999).