see the alert for possible causes of blindness and learn how to prevent

In the Health calendar, Abril Marrom is the mobilization that raises awareness about preventing and combating blindness. The actions aim to alert the population about the risks and diseases that can harm the eyes.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), about 6.5 million Brazilians have symptoms of visual impairment. These main causes of blindness can happen in the most diverse ways, such as ametropia (refraction errors that make it difficult to sharpen the image on the retina, such as hyperopia, myopia, astigmatism and presbyopia), glaucoma, cataracts or even retinopathies (damage to the retina). ).

Cataracts are the leading cause of reversible blindness, and surgery restores the patient’s vision.

The ophthalmologist at Instituto de Olhos Fernando Ventura, Catarina Ventura, warns about some possible causes. “Ametropias happen in our daily practices and can be resolved with the use of glasses. Another disease that has been happening with relative frequency, due to the increase in life expectancy, is macular degeneration, which is mainly related to age”, highlights the doctor.

Those who have diabetes also need to pay extra attention, as its complications can affect vision and, in this way, lead to blindness. Laser treatments, injections and medications can minimize the damage, but glycemic control, diet and diabetes medications are the most important allies in improving vision.

Another common cause of blindness is glaucoma, considered a silent disease. “The patient does not feel the symptoms, nor does he notice the decrease in vision, as in cataracts. He progressively loses his vision, his peripheral field of vision, he closes the circle and only the central vision remains”, warns Catarina. Glaucoma has no cure, but it has control. Therefore, eye care is important.

childhood blindness

In children, it is important to pay attention at the time of the eye test, which is able to diagnose problems that can be corrected even before causing permanent blindness.

Ophthalmologist Catarina Ventura explains the importance of periodic eye consultation in these cases. “It could be a congenital cataract or congenital glaucoma. In addition to the periodic visit, the child also needs the attention of the parents, as the eye develops until the age of eight. So, if you don’t have this routine, you can lose treatment time and become amblyopia, which is one eye seeing more than the other,” she explains.