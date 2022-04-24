See the list of neighborhoods where there is a higher risk of an outbreak of dengue, chikungunya and zika in Recife

The epidemiological bulletin of arboviruses of the Health Department of Recife (Sesau) highlights the neighborhoods of ibura It’s from pina, both in the South Zone, as those with the highest detection rate of probable cases of arboviruses in the last eight weeks. The two neighborhoods have 2.9 cases per 10,000 inhabitants.

In addition, the most recent cycle of the Rapid Index Survey for Aedes aegypti (LIRAa) in Recife brings an index of 3.4%, which represents a high risk of an outbreak for dengue, zika and chikungunya. This means that 3.4% of properties in the city are infected with mosquitoes. Aedes aegyptiwhich transmits the arboviruses. The last time this index was registered was in 2013, a year before the broadcast of the chikungunya have been confirmed on national territory.

The Sesau bulletin also highlights that neighborhoods Cohab, ibura and Jordão (South Zone), in addition to Várzea (West Zone) are at very high risk of infestation by Aedes aegypti, with an LIRAa rate equal to or greater than 4%.

Where there is a higher risk of arbovirus outbreaks

Cohab

ibura

Jordan

floodplain

Where are there more cases of arboviruses?

Learn how to report outbreaks of the Aedes aegypti mosquito

For those who want to report possible mosquito outbreaks Aedes aegyptiwhich transmits dengue, chikungunya and zikaRecife City Hall provides the application Connect Recifewhich is available for free on the PlayStore, for Android, and AppStore, for those who use the iOS system.

The tool allows Recife residents to activate the Environmental Surveillanceusing geolocation.

When accessing the application, click on the icon “urban services”. Then, the resident chooses the option “request service”. Among several items, there is the “arbovirus report”. In this area, it is possible to inform the address of where the mosquito breeding site is.

The public can still use the SUS Ombudsmanover the phone 0800 2811520from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm, or on the Recife City Hall website, at any time.